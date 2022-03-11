CREIGHTON 10, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 3

Thursday marked the fourth time this season the University of Central Arkansas has allowed 10-plus runs in a game and the seventh time in which it has scored three or fewer runs, as it fell to Creighton at Bear Stadium in Conway.

After jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning, Central Arkansas (4-8) proceeded to give up 10 runs during the next six innings, including a five-run seventh inning that saw Creighton (5-6) have a two-run home run by Chris Esposito and a three-run home run by Andrew Meggs.

The Bears used six pitchers in the loss. Starter Tyler Cleveland didn't give up an earned run in five innings. All of the other pitchers totaled at most 1 2/3 innings, and each but Cleveland and Brady Walker gave up an earned run.