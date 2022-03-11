Marriage Licenses

Matthew Whitaker, 25, and Hailey Harrison, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Richard Harrell, 66, and Carole Stafford, 70, both of Sherwood.

Victor Lugo Ali, 27, and Laila Ali Cobos, 30, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-771. Susan Lombana v. Hernando Lombana.

22-773. John Brock v. Cara Degler.

22-774. Jamie Bazil v. Jason Bazil.

22-775. Raina Houston v. Tara Prestenback.

22-777. Martel Washington v. Antoinette Washington-Anderson.

22-784. Leah Brandon v. Pamela Brandon.

22-792. Kolesha Summerville v. Reginald Summerville.

22-781. Georgia Edwards v. Robert Edwards.

22-786. Lajean McCullough v. George Frisch.

22-789. Aziz Comoe v. Anglee Jones.

22-791. Stephanie Carter v. Bobby Carter Jr.

22-795. Erin Perez Soto v. Osmand Perez Soto.

22-798. Elexius Tibbs v. Lawrence Aaron.

22-800. Tyler Tucker v. Destiny Tucker.

22-805. Jamie Taylor v. Joey Taylor.

22-807. Uhura Lynch v. Valadimir Lynch.

22-808. Felicia Winkler v. Vincent Winkler.

22-813. Deshanna Brown v. Dominique Bright.

GRANTED

17-4878. Kimberly Wilson v. Alex Floyd.

20-651. Tamyla McElroy v. Rodney Lloyd.

20-2495. Elmon Woods v. Kenny Woods.

20-3301. Timothy Montgomery v. Phyllis Montgomery.

20-3897. Lara Shepard v. Antonio Otero.

21-1598. Jason Jones v. Sarah Jones.

21-2562. Nelissa Kendle v. Edwin Kendle.

21-2960. Roshawn Williams v. Eric Williams.

21-3628. Cami Mosely v. Lisa James.

21-3735. Stephanie Miller v. Christian Miller.

21-4115. Brett Hubbard v. Larissa Hubbard.

21-4216. Biliah Melton v. Garett Melon.

22-135. Lauren Eldridge v. Preston Eldridge.

22-309. Timothy Colclough v. Roshunda Colclough.