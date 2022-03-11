Debt duplicity

The most alarming thing about the U.S. national debt setting records in whole dollars ($30 trillion) and percentage of gross domestic product (124.7 percent) is the lack of alarm that news has generated.

The metrics and measurements surrounding current and Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected debt and deficits should be prompting declarations akin to "Mayday! Mayday!" But instead, the president and legislative leaders are maintaining a "business as usual" mentality.

Or as a variant of the latest cinematic vernacular, perhaps they've adopted a "Don't Add It Up" attitude. In the star-studded satire film ("Don't Look Up" is vying for a best picture Oscar), partisan turf wars and poll-watching supplant astronomical facts at the highest U.S. government levels as an impending extinction-level comet collision approaches.

Following the math of government overspending should be easier than following the science, such as it is, swirling around climate change (the movie's target). But while political capital is at risk in the coming midterm election, a national economic or fiscal implosion caused by runaway deficits and unsustainable debt is likely decades away.

And though incomprehensible numbers and interminably long time frames are anathema to our constantly connected, in-the-moment, keep-it-simple modern society, the hard data demand attention and accountability.

One of the most disturbing aspects is how quickly the state of our nation's finances have deteriorated. Most experts agree that trends and ratios are important to fully understand the government's fiscal fitness, and both are on steep trajectories in the wrong direction.

National debt as a percentage of gross domestic product is a longstanding measure and reference point. Over the last 50 years, it's averaged 44 percent. In only two years of U.S. history has it ever exceeded 102 percent: 1945 and 1946, as federal spending surged following World War II.

In 2016, when the debt-to-GDP was only 75 percent, the CBO was warning in its long-term budget outlook that the federal debt would reach 141 percent by 2046.

That was a dire enough warning, in its time. As it turns out, the CBO grossly underestimated everything. And its excessive miscalculations can't all be blamed on covid and the pandemic, though that's the convenient excuse of choice.

The CBO's 2021 long-term budget outlook was shockingly worse, but still woefully short of reality. It projected a 107 percent debt-to-GDP figure by 2031, and a 202 percent ratio by 2051. The fact that we're already at 125 percent after 2021 shatters those projections, and is hurrying the arrival of whatever fiscal crisis looms ahead.

Covid's impact was factored into the 2021 report, but because the CBO looks out 10 and 30 years with its projections, the few trillion dollars attributed to additional pandemic federal spending pales compared to other expenditures in the coming decades.

For better perspective, consider this quick national debt timeline: in 1999, it was $3 trillion; in 2009, $11 trillion; in 2016, $19 trillion; in 2021, $30 trillion. If an increase of 10 times in roughly 20 years doesn't indicate out-of-control federal spending, what does?

Consequently, looking at graphs of projected federal outlays over the next 30 years, one line rises like a rocket: interest on the national debt. Over the past 50 years, that's averaged about 2 percent of GDP. The CBO predicts it will grow to 8.6 percent by 2051, which means interest costs would surpass Social Security spending around 2045. If that projection holds true, along with GDP growth projections, interest costs will consume 27 cents of every federal budget dollar.

If that sounds unfathomable, it gets worse. The federal government duplicitously doesn't include unfunded liabilities in its fiscal reporting. An unfunded liability is simply a debt that doesn't have sufficient money set aside to cover it.

Both Social Security and Medicare have enormous unfunded liabilities, which are not included in the $30 trillion national debt. They should be, of course. And if they were, maybe more citizens would be more alarmed.

In 2016, unfunded liabilities totaled $102.9 trillion. For full effect, that's $102,900,000,000,000.

Now, a little over five years later, the unfunded liabilities button on the U.S. Debt Clock sits at $164.8 trillion--and increases by $1 million every five seconds. Again, for full effect, that is five times more than the national debt. If you're a taxpayer, your average per capita share of those unfunded liabilities is $1.3 million (plus interest, of course).

And if that's not scary enough, the CBO projects major health-care program spending to almost double as a percentage of GDP by 2051, as the population ages and medical and pharmaceutical costs continue to grow.

How much the federal unfunded liabilities will be in five, 10 or 30 years is anybody's wild guess. The total grew 60 percent between 2016 and 2022; at that pace it will look something like this: $263.7 trillion by 2028.

Add that to what will likely be at least a $35 trillion national debt, and we're talking about some real crushing economic weight.

It should warrant making federal spending a top midterm campaign issue this summer. Or at least a few Facebook memes.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.