Defensive backs excited by Arkansas atmosphere





University of Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman has an impressive list of defensive backs planning to visit Fayetteville on Saturday.

Junior safety TJ Metcalf and junior cornerback Chance Rucker are two of several top defensive back prospects planning to visit the Hogs for the second Prospect Day this month.

Metcalf, 6-1, 188 pounds, of Pinson (Ala.) Valley has more than 20 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and others.

"It's just one of the schools that really wants be to come be a key factor in their program," Metcalf said of Arkansas. "They are also recruiting my brother as well, so to feel wanted like that is a no brainer to go see what Arkansas is about."

He is in communication with Bowman and assistant defensive backs coach Mason Hutchins.

"They are real cool people," Metcelf said. "I feel like they will make Arkansas feel like home."

His parents, younger sister and brother Tevis, a sophomore athlete with an Arkansas offer, will join him in Fayetteville. Metcalf is the second cousin of former Ole Miss and current Seattle receiver DK Metcalf.

Metcalf and Bowman have hit it off.

"He gives off a great vibe," Metcalf said. "Really something I can relate to. He made me his number one priority so that's big. I feel like he's doing all the right things he needs to do to get me on campus."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Metcalf a 3-star plus prospect.

Rucker, 6-1, 180, of Denton (Texas) Ryan has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, TCU, Kentucky, Miami, Baylor, Florida State and others.

Since the fall, he visited Michigan State, Baylor, Mississippi State and TCU. He and Bowman had a Zoom conversation on Monday which helped Rucker's decision to visit.

"He told me a little about himself and the school and he was excited for me to get down there," Rucker said. "I know I'm probably going to like him just because of his personality. He's really funny."

He attended an Arkansas camp last June but is looking forward to a more in-depth look at what the Hogs have to offer.

"I'm just trying to learn more about the school, meet the coaches, some players," he said.

A 4-star prospect by Lemming, Rucker was named District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a junior. Because of his love for animals, Rucker plans to major in veterinary medicine.

"Since I was young, I've always liked animals," Rucker said. "Going outside, catching snakes, hunting rabbits. I use to keep spiders in pencil box containers. I use to have eight to 12 garden spiders All types of spiders."

He has two adult and nine baby guinea pigs which keep him busy.

"When I get back from practice I'm always either cleaning the cage, changing the water, feeding them, taking them out," Rucker said.

Rucker has also had his share of dogs including Rottweiler and German shepherds.

"We have a goldendoodle and Rottweiler," said Rucker of his current dogs.

