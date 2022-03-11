EDITORIAL: Meanwhile, on the other side of the world…

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the lede in all the papers, and on TV news networks, and around kitchen tables, and should be. But a word about what's going on a world away from Europe:

South Korea has elected a new president. One who says he won't put up with shenanigans from above the 38th Parallel. He also wants to solidify the alliance with the United States. Some of us didn't know it wasn't solid. But the new conservative president-elect, Yoon Suk Yeol, is replacing a liberal who some thought was too accommodating to North Korea and China.

The president-elect, who takes office in May, says he wants to make a strong alliance, with the United States the center of his foreign policy. The Associated Press reports that he also wants to improve his country's ties with Japan. (Those two countries are still at odds over the written history of World War II.)

"I'll rebuild the South Korea-U.S. alliance. I'll [make] it a strategic comprehensive alliance while sharing key values like liberal democracy, a market economy and human rights," Mr. Yoon said in a televised news conference.

"I'll establish a strong military capacity to completely deter any provocation," he said. "I'll firmly deal with illicit, unreasonable behavior by North Korea in a principled manner, though I'll always leave open the door for South-North talks."

It's another delicate dance that the world watches with some apprehension. Not so much because the South Koreans will say something in poor form, but that the crazy little dictator in Pyongyang might take any offense at any comment at any time and might do anything. Including starting a war. (You thought Vladimir Putin was unbalanced.)

The Kim Jong Un regime in North Korea never completely exits the news columns. It always manages to bang on the attic floor, reminding everybody that it's there. In the last few weeks, it has continued to test missiles that are capable of carrying nukes--or at least spies like ours say so.

Just last week, Lil' Kim announced that his military had tested cameras and other systems needed for spy satellites, which he says he needs to keep track of "the aggression troops of the U.S. imperialism and its vassal forces." (Much seems to be lost in translations from the North Korean state media.)

The campaign for South Korean president was apparently a brutal one. The AP story said both major political candidates "spent two months slamming, mocking and demonizing each other in one of the most bitter political campaigns in recent memory."

And the knock on Mr. Yoon, according to his critics, is that his hard-line stance on North Korea could provoke Pyongyang. As if Pyongyang ever needs provoking. Still, Mr. Yoon won, albeit by a slight margin.

President Biden and the newly elected president in Seoul talked on the phone after the election. American leadership can't let what's happening in Europe distract from the Korean peninsula/tinder box. The world doesn't need a) the strategists in Pyongyang thinking the West is too busy with Ukraine to worry about another 1950-type invasion from the North, or b) any bluster in the South that would cause it.

It reminds of a story about an American president named Lincoln. As the country began to divide as he took the presidency, one of his advisers--Secretary of State William Seward--suggested the United States declare war on a major European power to unite the country. Declare war on France or Spain, he thought out loud, and maybe U.S. citizens would rally around the flag. To which the new president answered:

"One war at a time, Mr. Seward, one war at a time."