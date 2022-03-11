EDITORIAL: Smart-aleck cars

Word came from the tech world this past week that car companies are beginning to work on technology that could pull your car over in case of emergencies. That is, your emergency. If you're having a spell or maybe just fall asleep.

OK . . . .

We have no problem with making cars safer. But sometimes these smart cars think they're smarter than the person driving. Remember when the cars first came out that locked the doors automatically? Some of us thought: What if we wanted out of the car for some reason?

The other day the new car in our orbit took over our phone. We are not exaggerating. We could not talk into our phone because the car wanted everything to run through it--through its speakers and microphones. Like it wanted to know what we were saying, and to whom.

If there is any way to override that takeover, we couldn't figure it out. And, even creepier, the car never asked our permission to take over the phone duties.

This may be one of those get-off-my-lawn moments. But some of us like to handle our phone calls without having to get permission from the car. And, by the way, some of us miss stick shifts.