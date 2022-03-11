Fast start keys LSU’s easy win





TAMPA, Fla. -- Glancing at the final score might give the impression Missouri had a shot to upset LSU Thursday in the SEC Tournament.

But anyone who watched the game understands LSU's 76-68 victory at Amalie Arena was about as lopsided as could be with the final margin being eight points.

LSU (22-10) led for the final 39:07 and by as many as 25 points with 4:52 left after sophomore forward Tari's Eason turnaround jump shot that made it 34-9.

"One, this is SEC basketball, so high-level basketball," Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin said when asked what makes LSU a good team. "We have a lot of talented teams. We have a lot of guys that the next stop will be professional basketball, in most cases the NBA."

LSU is the No. 6 seed in the SEC Tournament and finished 9-9 in conference play.

"They're not one of the top four teams, so there's a top four," Martin said. "Not to take anything from LSU, but this is a talented league and guys can play, but they're a good basketball team. They were better than us today."

LSU advanced to play the University of Arkansas in today's quarterfinals. Tipoff will be approximately 1:30 p.m Central on ESPN.

"We got off to a good start," LSU Coach Will Wade said. "It's a good win. Any time you can win in the tournament it's a positive."

Eason, voted SEC Sixth Man of the Year by the conference coaches, led LSU with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocked shots in 27 minutes. He also had six of the Tigers' 19 turnovers.

LSU senior forward Darius Days added 16 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Efton Reid, a 7-0 freshman, had 12 points and senior point guard Xavier Pinson had 11 points, 5 assists and 3 steals.

Pinson transferred to LSU after playing the previous three seasons at Missouri.

When LSU beat Missouri 77-55 in the teams' regular-season matchup, Pinson had 10 points and 3 assists, but 5 turnovers.

"X won't say it, but it does mean more to him when we play Missouri," Wade said. "I thought the first time we played then, he pressed a little bit early in the game. I thought today he let the game come to him a little bit more."

LSU overcame its ball-handling issues by forcing a season-high 24 turnovers by Missouri and having a 29-14 edge in points off turnovers. The previous high for turnovers by Missouri was 23 in an 87-43 loss against Arkansas in Walton Arena.

"I think they do a good job of getting teams scrambled," said Missouri freshman forward Trevon Brazile, who had 15 points. "They show as a good defensive team."

Junior guard DaJuan Gordon led Missouri with 19 points. Senior guard Javon Pickett scored 14.

"If you dig yourself in a hole against anybody like that, it's going to be difficult to come back," Pickett said. "You've just got to keep fighting."

Missouri did Arkansas a favor by fighting back in the second half. LSU used eight players, and seven were on the court between 35 and 24 minutes.

"I do think us having to play today is to Arkansas' advantage, because you have to play so hard to beat [Missouri]," Wade said. "And we had to play seven guys, some major minutes."



