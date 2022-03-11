Fayetteville High School student arrested, accused of bringing BB gun to school

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville High School student was arrested Thursday in connection with having a BB gun at school and making threatening remarks to another student, according to an email from School District Superintendent John L Colbert.

Administrators and school resource officers investigated the case. The student faces disciplinary action, Colbert said.

"We want to assure you that we take every report and incident seriously," Colbert wrote in the email. "There will be no tolerance for aggressive behavior, bringing any type of weapon or replica weapon to school, or making threats of any kind. Please discuss with your child that jokes regarding any of the above will be treated seriously."