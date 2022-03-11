Five Arkansas tornados now confirmed in Sunday night storms

At least five tornadoes touched down in Arkansas over Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

As storm damage was surveyed during the week, the list of confirmed tornadoes grew steadily.

A new addition to the list on Thursday was an EF-1 tornado that was on the ground for three minutes as it cut a 2.4 mile path from Searcy County into Stone County east of Leslie, said Colby Pope, a meteorologist with the Weather Service.

The Weather Service has confirmed four EF-1 tornadoes and one EF-2 tornado from the storms that passed through Arkansas overnight from Sunday into Monday morning.

The other three EF-1 tornadoes were in Arkansas, Lincoln and Pope counties.

The longest of those was the Pope County tornado, which carved an 15.6-mile path and damaged over a dozen homes in the vicinity of Dover. That tornado had estimated peak winds of 110 miles per hour and a maximum width of 600 yards.

EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale indicates winds of 86 to 110 mph, which can cause "moderate damage," according to the Weather Service.

The EF-2 tornado, with estimated winds of 120 mph, cut an 11-mile path from near Sage in Izard County to northwest of Evening Shade in Sharp County. That tornado obliterated a "modular home," rolled a mobile home and injured several people, according to the Weather Service.

"Arkansas severe weather season traditionally begins in March, and the setup was right for severe storms on the 6th," according to the Weather Service. "A warm front was in place across northern sections of the state, and the front separated springlike conditions to its south from much cooler air farther north. The contrast in temperatures helped create an unstable environment. Winds changed direction around the front, and this promoted rotation in developing storms. Finally, an incoming storm system from the southern Plains was the trigger to get things going."

Colby said the Weather Service has finished surveys of the Sunday storms in Arkansas.