Florida advances vote policing plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers Wednesday passed a voting law package that would create a police force dedicated to pursuing election crimes, a proposal pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Th e GOP-controlled House approved the measure on a party-line vote and it now heads to the governor’s office, where it is expected to be signed into law.

DeSantis called for an election police unit in a speech last year in which he referenced unspecified cases of fraud.

Voter fraud is rare and generally detected. An Associated Press investigation of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump —Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — found fewer than 475 cases out of 25.5 million ballots cast. There is also consensus among election officials and experts that there was no fraud that could have impacted the result of the last presidential election.

The bill would create an Office of Election Crimes and Security under the Florida Department of State that would review fraud allegations and conduct preliminary investigations. DeSantis would appoint a group of special officers from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement who would be tasked with pursuing election law violations.

State law currently allows the governor to appoint officers to investigate violations of election law but does not require him to do so.



