Focusing our faith

We are in the season of Lent. The Lenten season is a period of preparation for Easter. It begins on Ash Wednesday, six and a half weeks before Easter, and provides for a 40-day fast. The 40 days fast imitates Jesus' fasting in the wilderness before his public ministry began.

On Ash Wednesday, we trace the sign of the cross on our foreheads. Ashes, traced in the sign of the cross on our foreheads at the start of lent, remind us of our mortality and the fact that we came from dust and back to dust, we will return. So, the Lenten season provides an opportunity for us to fast.

In Matthew 9:14-15, the disciples of John came to Jesus saying, "Why do we and the Pharisees fast often, but your disciples do not fast?" Jesus said to them, "Can the friends of the bridegroom mourn as long as the bridegroom is with them? But the days will come when the bridegroom will be taken from them, and then they will fast."

The time of Jesus' ministry was special in salvation history. It was a period when He, the Messiah, was on earth. He was the bridegroom, and his ministry was the time of his wedding with Israel. Therefore, his disciples did not fast during those special wedding days, although he fasted for 40 days in the desert. But he said when the bridegroom is physically taken away from them; then they will fast. We are in those days now, and during the season of lent, we emphasize fasting and its importance in the life of the Christian.

The story is told of a strong young man who had become extremely satisfied with his pace at cutting down trees. So, he felt he was ready to challenge an older lumberman known for his wisdom and skill to a tree-cutting contest. So, they begin cutting. The young man went at it with all his strength. He mowed down one tree after another without stopping the whole day.

He believed things were going rather well for him because he spotted the older lumberjack taking a 15 minute break every hour. However, the older lumberjack had cut down more trees than the young man at the end of the day. Somewhat perplexed, the younger man asked, "How could you cut down more trees than me taking 15-minute breaks every hour? The wise old lumberjack looked at him and said, because when I stopped cutting, I took time to sharpen my ax."

That's a good parable of many Christian lives. Many of us chop away all the time and then wonder why the trees aren't falling. We look at other people who don't seem to be working as hard as we are, yet they seem to be making a lot more progress spiritually. Maybe the difference is that they have taken the time to sharpen their axes.

That is what the spiritual discipline of fasting is all about -- sharpening the ax of our inner person so we can achieve spiritual victory. Fasting is a worshipful act in which the believer prepares to hear from God. Everything about the Lenten season helps us die to whatever keeps us from our real destiny -- eternal life in God.

We customarily give up things during this season, whether it be sweets, alcohol, or whatever we are especially attached to. It is also a time for renewed dedication to fasting and praying spiritual disciplines. Fasting empowers us to cut away the things that divide our hearts and keep us from hearing from God, thus focusing our faith.

[Psalm 16:2 ESV], the Psalmist said to the Lord, "You are my Lord; I have no good apart from you."

Be encouraged!

Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall is pastor of Union AME Church at Little Rock. Please join the church for worship on Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.

