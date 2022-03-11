Follow live: Arkansas-LSU in SEC Tournament

7:30, 1H - Arkansas 17, LSU 15

Not much offense to be had in that last stretch.

The biggest story from the last few minutes is JD Notae picked up his second foul attempting to take a charge on an LSU drive into the lane. Given how Eric Musselman has handled his team's foul trouble throughout the season, he will sit the remainder of the half.

This will be a key sequence for Chris Lykes and potentially Davonte Davis. I would assume more offense will be run through Jaylin Williams now.

Notae has 5 points on 1 of 5 shooting and 0 of 3 from deep.

Au'Diese Toney is up to 9 points on 2 of 5 shooting and 4 of 5 at the free throw line.

Brandon Murray and Xavier Pinson lead the Tigers with four points apiece.

11:14, 1H - Arkansas 14, LSU 11

The Tigers took advantage of a sloppy stretch of play by the Razorbacks and climbed within 12-11, but Au'Diese Toney broke the dry spell with an impressive drive and finish at the rim.

Toney is Arkansas' leading scorer with 7 points on 2 of 5 shooting, and he also has 3 rebounds. The Razorbacks own an 11-6 edge on the glass.

LSU is 3 of 13 from the floor and 1 of 4 beyond the arc. Xavier Pinson picked up an offensive foul for kicking his right foot out as he attempted one from the left wing. He made contact with Toney's legs.

Davonte Davis entered the game after the first media timeout. He turned the ball over twice in two minutes and fouled Eric Gaines, who subsequently made two free throws.

15:13, 1H - Arkansas 10, LSU 4

Terrific start for the Razorbacks in this one.

Au'Diese Toney has made his presence felt early with his defense on Xavier Pinson and a right-corner three, which broke a scoreless tie more than 1:30 into the game. Trey Wade also buried a left-wing three.

JD Notae has the other four points for Arkansas on 1 of 3 shooting and 2 of 3 at the foul line.

The Tigers are 1 of 8 from the floor in the early going. Efton Reid is 0 of 3 shooting against Jaylin Williams, Stanley Umude forced Tari Eason into a tough shot, and Pinson's bucket came on a bit of a miscommunication by Arkansas.

Toney and Umude each have three rebounds, and Wade has a pair as well as a blocked shot.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Stanley Umude, Au'Diese Toney, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

The Razorbacks enter today's game winners of 14 of their last 16 games dating back to Jan. 12. In the SEC Tournament, Arkansas is 15-2 all-time in quarterfinal games and 2-3 against LSU.

Notae is 24 points shy of hitting the 1,000-point mark in his Arkansas career. Should he reach that milestone, he would be the 45th Razorback to do so in two seasons. He averaged 19.7 points and 4.4 rebounds against SEC teams in the regular season.

Toney, who injured his ankle in these teams' last meeting on March 2, is available and starting today. He added 18 points against the Tigers last week and had 12 points in the win in Baton Rouge in January.

Umude is one to watch today. He is 0 of 10 from three-point range this season on a neutral floor and has averaged 7 points in those 4 games.

Over his career, he has shot 33.3% from deep and averaged 12.7 points on a neutral floor.

In four career games against LSU, Williams has put up 11.2 points and 9.8 rebounds. He finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds on March 2.

LSU's starters: Xavier Pinson, Brandon Murray, Mwani Wilkinson, Darius Days and Efton Reid.

The Tigers did not have Pinson in the teams' first meeting, but did have him in Fayetteville, and the Razorbacks escaped with a 77-76 win. Pinson shot 5 of 21 from the floor, including 0 of 7 from three, and scored 12 points.

Toney limited him to 0 of 5 shooting in the game.

LSU is led by Tari Eason, who comes off the bench and provides 17 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He was named the SEC's Sixth Man of the Year on Tuesday.

Eason had 24 points and 7 rebounds in just 18 minutes last week against Arkansas.

Against SEC teams in the regular season, LSU had the No. 12 offensive efficiency rating, according to KenPom data, and the Razorbacks had the No. 1 mark defensively. The Tigers own the nation’s No. 4 defense this season in terms of efficiency, but they were No. 4 in league games.