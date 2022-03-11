Former Franklin County sheriff gets four years in prison in federal use-of-force case

Maximum Sentence

Boen faced up to 20 years in federal prison, as well as additional fines, following his Aug. 9 conviction.

Source: U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- The former sheriff of Franklin County was sentenced to four years in prison for physically abusing jail detainees on two occasions.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks also sentenced Anthony Boen, 51, to two years of supervised release and a $5,000 fine and special assessments at Boen's sentencing hearing Thursday. Brooks said Boen will receive credit for time he spent in jail after his jury trial.

A jury convicted Boen of two federal counts of deprivation of rights Aug. 9. The counts stemmed from two use-of-force incidents against detainees resulting in bodily injury in 2018.

One of the use-of-force incidents involved Boen ordering detainee Brandon English of Ozark to the detectives' office where he pushed English to the floor and grabbed his hair or beard, according to Boen's indictment. The other incident involved Boen hitting detainee Zachery Greene of Ozark "multiple times in the head" while Greene was shackled to a bench in the county jail and not resisting. Both incidents happened in 2018.

Boen was indicted on three counts in November 2019. The jury acquitted him of accusations he punched detainee Justin Phillips of Panama, Okla., multiple times en route to the Franklin County jail in 2017 while Phillips was shackled in the back of the patrol car and not resisting.

Thursday's hearing lasted for more than five hours as federal government attorneys and Boen's attorneys argued over an appropriate sentence. Russell Wood of the Wood Law Firm in Russellville, one of Boen's attorneys, proposed two years in prison and three years of supervised release.

In his statement to the court, Boen admitted making bad decisions and recounted ways in which he said he benefited his community. This included bringing awareness to the "inhumane" conditions of Franklin County's previous jail ahead of a 2017 sales tax election that facilitated the construction of a new facility, as well as providing outdoor activities for inmates.

Boen also tearfully asked for Brooks' mercy and discussed how being found guilty has affected him and his family.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas said in a news release Boen violated the civil rights of the men involved and the trust of Franklin County residents.

"Cases like this are very important to our office because they involve the most personal and basic of civil rights: the rights to be protected and unharmed while in the custody of law enforcement officers," Fowlkes said. "Today's sentencing shows that justice will prevail in cases where a person's civil rights are violated. We will continue to vigorously pursue cases involving the violation of basic civil rights that should be afforded to everyone."

Kristen Clarke, Department of Justice Civil Rights Division assistant attorney general, said in the release Boen abused the power of his former position.

James Dawson, FBI Little Rock special agent in charge, said Boen's actions impacted "all Arkansans and their trust in authorities."

Brooks noted receiving a "plethora" of letters of support on Boen's behalf prior to Thursday's hearing. He said the bulk of those came from members of Boen's community.

Brooks ruled Aug. 9 that Boen would be in custody prior to sentencing due to being convicted of felony violent offenses that injured his victims. Cory Thomas, supervisor deputy for the U.S. Marshals Service in Fayetteville, has said Boen was awaiting sentencing at the Okmulgee County jail in Okmulgee, Okla.

Boen's sentencing hearing was pushed back multiple times following his jury trial, according to court records. It was originally set for Jan. 12, but Brooks canceled it because of a conflict on the federal government's part before resetting it for Feb. 9. It was then reset for Jan. 28 before being delayed once again to Thursday after Wood said he tested positive for covid-19 in January.

Boen's trial was originally set for Feb. 3, 2020, but was similarly postponed four times. A moratorium on jury trials in the federal courts was in place from March 2020 through May 17, 2021, because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Boen was prohibited from entering the sheriff's office and stripped of nearly all his duties as one of the conditions of his release from custody while awaiting trial. He continued to draw his $45,183 annual salary.

The Franklin County Quorum Court appointed Rickey Denton as sheriff effective immediately Sept. 9 after declaring a vacancy in the sheriff's position Sept. 2, according to Franklin County's county judge's office. Up to that point, Denton had served as the county's undersheriff since July 2020. He is set to serve until Dec. 31, when Boen's four-year term expires. He is unable to run for the position in this year's election.

Prior to his removal, Boen had been Franklin County's sheriff since 2011.

