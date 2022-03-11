Fuzzy film





Pixar is famous for delivering some of the best animation in America. For many animation mavens, it's the golden standard of the motion art form. Its newest film, "Turning Red," shows the studio is still evolving, and that's a good thing.

Domee Shi becomes the first woman to direct a feature Pixar film solo, and given her history of winning an Oscar for animated short "Bao," the studio was smart to put her in charge of a full-length film.

The result of Shi's hard work over the last few years is a movie filled with hysterical energy, surprisingly stressful moments and fuzzy feelings -- literally and figuratively.

"Turning Red" follows the adventures of Mei (Rosalie Chiang), a boisterous Toronto teenager with a wild group of friends. On the surface, Mei seems perfect. She gets straight A's in school, does everything she can to make her friends happy, and never disappoints her overbearing mother.

Mei has little time to spend with her friends, though, because each day after school, she has to head straight home to work in a family shrine with her mother, Ming (Sandra Oh). Mei's family operates a temple dedicated to their ancestor, guardian of red pandas.

It won't take long for audiences to see Mei is quickly changing and realizing she has desires outside of what her strict mother wants for her. One of the film's major themes is girls coming into womanhood and everything that entails. The movie is unapologetic in its handling of topics from Mei getting her first period and developing crushes on everyone from a gas station clerk to the boy band she and her friends are obsessed with.

Unfortunately for Mei, her mother is determined to keep the dedicated student under close watch, to that point that she causes her daughter undue stress and embarrassment with how far she goes to "help."

This is actually where most of the film's stress originates. And while plenty of Pixar films have brought forth bucket-fulls of stress and emotional damage, this is one that, with its appearance and tone, some viewers might have thought would squeak by with a lighthearted coming-of-age story.

THE TRANSFORMATION

One night, Mei fills a journal with drawings of her and the gas station clerk she fantasizes about. Ming finds the journal, sees the drawings, assumes the clerk kissed her daughter and flies off the handle. Ming literally drags Mei down to the gas station, slams the journal down in front of the clerk, and yells at him for several minutes about what a delinquent he is. Worse, the convenience store is filled with several of Mei's classmates who all see the drawings. This pushes Mei over the edge, emotionally, and she spends several hours that night screaming into her pillow before falling into a fitful sleep.

She awakes the next morning to find she has turned into a giant red panda. And while furries across the planet would probably be thrilled to have such a blessing (or curse), Mei is understandably freaked out.

After accidentally destroying the bathroom and her room, Mei is discovered by her mother and father, Jin (Orion Lee). Ming then reveals her lineage and the family blessing/curse. Every daughter born into the family eventually finds herself "gifted" with the red panda form. They transform anytime their emotions get the best of them.

Fortunately for Mei, there is a cure. Ming informs her daughter she just has to wait for the next red moon to rise (a month away). Then, they can perform a ceremony to seal the panda away forever.

Thus begins a delicate balancing act for Mei as she tries to remain calm and live her life, while also finding a way to get tickets (and her parents' permission) for a forthcoming concert performed by her boyband obsession, 4Town.

"Turning Red" probably won't be everyone's favorite Pixar movie. It follows the energetic adventures of a group of teenage girls as they navigate puberty, first crushes and school bullies. That's not always a recipe for box office success. See: "Booksmart."

AIMED AT ZOOMERS

The film is also aimed square at millennials and zoomers with a style of zany/hyper humor reminiscent of several recent cartoon series like "Steven Universe," "Gravity Falls," "Regular Show" and more. People who enjoy those shows will adore Pixar's latest offering. But fans of Pixar's older offerings like "Finding Nemo" and "Cars," may be turned off by this change in direction. There's likely to be a generational gap in fans of this movie. That may have ultimately factored into why Disney decided to move the movie exclusively to its streaming platform as it did with "Luca" and "Soul."

Regardless, "Turning Red" is important because it shows Pixar is capable of (slowly) evolving to be more inclusive in its movies. All of the main characters in this movie are girls going through some of the same struggles as Mei, and they're of diverse origin as well. One of Mei's friends, Priya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), is Indo-Canadian and another, Abby (Hyein Park), is Korean-Canadian. On top of that, the film includes disabled characters with visible glucose monitors in their arms. It's likely the first time a character with diabetes is even shown in a Pixar film.

Unsurprisingly, the animation in "Turning Red" is another slice of Pixar's best. The textures on everything from fabric to water will have animation enthusiasts squealing in delight. It's colorful, playful, and bright, a real visual delight.

What's more, Pixar found a way to make Mei's transformations into her red panda form look surprisingly natural. Most of the time, she changes in a sudden poof of pink smoke that's as low-key or explosive as the story needs each transformation to be. It matches the film's overall flow of hyper energy and on-screen chaos.

If Pixar is smart, it'll do everything it can to keep director Domee Shi happy, on its payroll and churning out premium content. She's wildly talented.

More News

‘Turning Red’

87 Cast: (voices of) Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho

Director: Domee Shi

Rating: PG

Running time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Streaming on Disney+





Ming Lee (Sandra Oh) is a helicopter mom who has to deal with her teenage daughter Mei’s big emotions in the Pixar film “Turning Red.”





