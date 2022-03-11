FYI: Films, opera and more

Today

Featured Artisan -- Marcus Lewis, creator of handpainted fashion, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today & Saturday, Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Member Preview -- "The Dirty South," 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Temporary Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for museum members. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teacher Preview Night -- "The Dirty South," 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Members Mingle -- "The Dirty South," 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opening Lecture -- "The Dirty South," 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tour de Opera -- With music from "The Magic Flute," "Carmen," "Candide" and "West Side Story," 7 p.m. today & Saturday, First Church of Christ, Scientist, 1755 E. Rolling Hills Drive in Fayetteville. A fundraiser for Havenwood, admission is free, but donations accepted. 273-1060.

"Lord of the Flies" -- The classic tale of the darker parts of human nature after a plane crash leaves a group of students stranded on a deserted island, 7 p.m. today; 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, ArtsLive Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville. $10-$12. artslivetheatre.com.

Saturday

Cane Hill Kite Festival -- Has been canceled. 824-8109 or email canehillkitefest@aol.com.

Super Saturday -- With Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hear Our Voices -- With Eldrena Douma (Laguna, Tewa and Hopi), 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville via YouTube. Free. monah.us.

Birds of Prey --With rehabilitator Lynn Sciumbato, 11 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Tween Studio Squad -- Terrariums, 4 p.m., Durand Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free for ages 11-13. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Best of the Fest Showcase -- Featuring award-winning titles from the Fayetteville Film Fest in October, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

