Garland County retires bonds

HOT SPRINGS -- The December payment from collections of the 0.625% countywide sales tax the county received last month retired the $54.7 million in road bonds the levy had been securing since July 2017, County Judge Darryl Mahoney said Tuesday.

Collections will continue through the second quarter of this year. On July 1, the five-year extension of the sales tax voters approved by a 323-vote margin in the Feb. 8 special election will commence. That revenue, projected at $70 million by the time the sales tax sunsets in June 2027, will support the repair and replacement of the more than 100 bridges and 1,000 miles of roads Garland County and the city of Hot Springs collectively maintain.

The Garland County Quorum Court Finance Committee advanced an ordinance Monday night creating a sub-fund within the county road fund to deposit the county's per capita share of the revenue, which is projected at $42 million.

Mahoney said Tuesday that the county's bond counsel and Stephens Inc., the Little Rock investment bank that underwrote the 2016 bond sale, have been notified the December payment received from the state revenue agency was sufficient to retire the $900,474 in outstanding principal and interest.

Stephens said last month the bonds were scheduled to retire the debt more than a year ahead of schedule. Collections outperformed Stephens' projections, allowing surplus collections to fund the debt service reserve and the trustee to call bonds before they reached maturity.

Stephens said the 2023 payoff date it projected in 2016 was based on zero growth from what the sales tax collected when it was securing more than $41 million in debt that financed the construction of the Garland County Detention Center. Stephens said taxpayers paid more than $4.5 million in interest on the $54,695,00 principal.

The debt provided the county's $30 million contribution to the $79 million extension of the King Expressway that's scheduled to open later this year. The balance was distributed to the county and its four incorporated areas on a per capita basis, per interlocal agreements between the county and four cities.