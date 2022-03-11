Gentry board hears about EAST projects

GENTRY -- The School Board began its meeting Feb. 28 hearing about EAST projects completed by students in the intermediate school.

EAST students Adriana Jessen, Eagan Harper, Addie Ann Holland and Hayden Hyche, along with EAST facilitator Dorothy Ivey, attended the meeting and told the board about their projects, completed with the cooperation of Burt Crume and head librarian Linda Crume at the Gentry Public Library and Janie Parks, executive director of the Gentry Chamber of Commerce, as well as numerous others.

Their projects, which tell of Gentry's history and promote the city, are on the Smithsonian Institution's Museum on Main Street website and may be viewed at: https://museumonmainstreet.org/search/node/gentry.

The board also heard from Patrick Lanford, EAST facilitator at the high school and middle school, and students Avery Butler and Courtney Morgan on a virtual reality video-editing project aimed at assisting in nursing education.

The board received a midyear data report from building principals and administrators, showing improving growth in Gentry students in spite of the covid-19 pandemic and the shifts to online instruction.

Jason Barrett, the district's facilities and transportation director, told the board of new training requirements for bus drivers and how the district was meeting those requirements to ensure the safety of students transported on school buses.

Barrett also updated the board on ongoing progress on plans for the HVAC project for the high school and middle school gymnasiums. He anticipated plans to be complete soon so the project could get underway and needed materials ordered due to the long wait times for construction materials and HVAC systems.

Under personnel items, following an executive session, the board approved the hiring of Chad Haslett as diesel instructor and Sara Calamia-Smartt as a custodian, and it accepted the resignations of Angela Johnson and Coneeicao Rufino as custodians. Also accepted was the retirement of Jim Ennis as a custodian. Contract extensions of one year were given to Terrie Metz, superintendent, and Christie Toland, assistant superintendent. Both now have contracts for the next three years. Metz was given a 6% base salary raise and Toland a 5% raise by the board.

The board approved having two sessions of summer school at the high school in July to help students catch up on credits and enable them to graduate with their classes. Teachers of the summer school classes will receive $1,250 per session, or approximately $39 per hour. The teachers will also receive $100 per class for the purchase of supplies.

The board approved continuing an arrangement with Virtual Arkansas to offer virtual school to students in grades 6-12. The district currently has three students enrolled, but Metz recommended continuing the offering for the sake of students who have need of attending virtual classes. Virtual students remain Gentry students while enrolled in online instruction.

Last year, the board approved pursuing options with Virtual Arkansas to provide online instruction for students in grades 7-12. Students remained a part of the Gentry Public School system, but the district paid Virtual Arkansas $3,000 per student enrolled in the Virtual Arkansas program of instruction and Virtual Arkansas provided the curricula and teachers. The district receives approximately $7,000 per student in state funding. For students in grades kindergarten through grade six, no virtual option was pursued.

Metz told the board she had received a calendar recommendation by the Certified Personnel Policy Committee earlier in the day and would have to review it before bringing it to the board for approval -- probably at a special meeting. She said a survey had been done to help in the creation of the calendar for the next school year.

Service agreements were approved for services from Solution Tree and Leadership Solutions Advisers.

A student transfer request was approved for one student transferring into the Gentry School District from Gravette.