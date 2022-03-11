Gravette council OKs engineer for trail work

GRAVETTE -- Members of the Gravette City Council covered their short agenda in less than half an hour Feb. 28.

In the brief meeting, postponed from the regular fourth Thursday meeting time because of the previous week's ice storm, the council handled only two main items of business.

In the first action, the council voted to hire David Meintz of Etech Engineering in Fayetteville to be the primary engineer on the upcoming work for phase three of the city's pedestrian walking trail. The professional services agreement entered into with Etech specifies that the engineering firm will be responsible for conducting field surveys, as well as designing and preparing construction plans for the trail.

Carl Rabey, city finance director, and Tim Dewitt, Streets and Parks Department director, had recommended hiring Meintz at the Feb. 10 Committee of the Whole meeting since his firm helped facilitate the city's recent water rate study.

In other business, council members approved issuing a conditional use permit for property at 204 First Ave. N.E. owned by Wayne Lindsey. Lindsey proposes to operate a food truck park on the site. The permit allows five food trucks to operate at a time, with additional trucks to be approved by the Planning Commission provided that adequate parking is added.

A resolution was passed approving adjustments for the 2022 budget. Rabey said there were no changes in the financial statement or in the bond fund since the Committee of the Whole meeting.

At the conclusion of the meeting, council member Richard Carver asked how long the boom truck was going to be allowed to stay parked at the Hiwasse Dollar General, saying he felt it was a safety hazard. Council member Larry Weihe said he would talk to the owner about getting it moved.