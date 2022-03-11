Gravette Fire Department gets new tanker truck

GRAVETTE -- Residents in the Gravette Fire District have increased protection against damaging fires now that the city has a new fire truck serving the area.

Benton County has provided the Gravette Fire Department with a large tanker truck to serve the outlying rural fire district, much of which lies in the unincorporated areas of Benton County.

The new truck holds 3,000 gallons of water, and it serves primarily as a water source in areas where there are no fire hydrants. The tanker has been outfitted with hoses and related equipment and is being housed at the Hiwasse fire station.

The vehicle, built by Fout Brothers Fire Equipment in central Georgia, is the second new tanker truck provided to Gravette. It will replace an outdated Mack milk truck which has been in use for many years.