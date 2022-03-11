Greater access to broadband sought

Organizers of a statewide project researching the availability of affordable, high-speed internet across Arkansas are seeking public comment to deliver an accurate report to state legislators early next month.

Arkansas Broadband Now conducted one of its last Zoom sessions for Pine Bluff residents Thursday and heard about some of the struggles residents have endured in attaining reliable service.

“Trying to get a good, solid internet connection, even in Pine Bluff, has been extremely difficult,” local pastor Stewart Marshall said, adding the best that a brand-name phone company could give him is a cellphone modem.

“It suffices, but that’s the extent of it,” he said. “The local cable company wants to charge us thousands of dollars to lay a line from next to us that has internet cable. We’re in one of those areas no one wants to service, and no one wants to do anything. There’s fiber-optic within a mile of us on either side. There’s fiber-optic all over town. No one’s building it out. If you’re commercial, yes, but they want to charge you thousands of dollars to do it. No one is talking about [being] reasonable here in the way of service.” While Pine Bluff Cable TV offers internet service in Cablelynx Broadband, the utility does not reach out to some outlying areas of the city.

Louis McAlister, CEO of Broadband Development Group LLC, works with Arkansas Broadband Now’s project to inform state legislators of the latest data on broadband availability.

“The Legislature very specifically wanted to make sure we have the most accurate mapping of underserved and unserved areas we could have, because that’s been a big problem,” McAlister said. “They felt like there’s been wasting money, putting money where it shouldn’t go, and areas that needed money weren’t getting it.

“One state legislator said we’ve been building a house without a plan, and it’s time to have some plans, so this is a plan with some intentionality with what they’re doing going forward.” Residents can take a survey about their internet experience at: surveymonkey.com/r/arbroadband. The survey closes Monday.

Arkansas Broadband Now is also tasked by state legislators with writing a five-year strategic plan for the infrastructure, McAlister said. He added $150 million to $200 million more in grant money will be funded for broadband in Arkansas, with the expectation the state will soon total $800 million to $900 million.

The researchers’ report is due to Secretary of State John Thurston the first week of April, according to McAlister.

“The state has spent close to $400 million to improve internet access across the state,” he said. “It’s widely believed that’s done a lot of good. We’re convinced it’s done a lot of good. At the same time, the Legislature stopped and started asking, ‘Are we getting the most bang for our buck? Are we getting the best out of the money that we’ve been spending?’ Not knowing the answer to the question, they decided to stop for a few weeks and have us take a look at how we are doing as a state.” According to BroadbandNow. com’s Arkansas page, the state averages a speed of 90.7 megabits per second (mbps) with terrestrial broadband coverage of 54.3%, and ranks 41st among states in broadband access, defined as access to low-price plans, wired broadband coverage and friendliness to broadband competition. In Jefferson County, 71.9% of residents have access to speeds of at least 25 mbps, while 9.4% of Calhoun County boasts such access and 98.4% of Pulaski County does.

Cynthia Anderson, chief of staff for the office of Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, said the city plans to apply for as many grants as possible to bolster internet service.

“We are researching these available resources. The ultimate goal is to improve broadband service,” she said.