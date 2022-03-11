Greenwood girls add to title collection





HOT SPRINGS -- As the Greenwood celebration at midcourt turned into a dogpile, Aretha Franklin's"Respect" blared through the Bank OZK Arena speakers.

Nobody in the building needed an explicit reminder. Especially not Greenwood, which had just put the finishing touches on a sixth state title run since 2010.

But the Bulldogs decided to show why they've earned that respect over the past decade-plus anyway.

Greenwood held off reigning state champion Jonesboro 60-49 to take the Class 5A girls state championship Thursday afternoon behind a monster second half by Anna Trusty. The sophomore guard scored 17 of her game-high 24 points after intermission, adding 5 rebounds and 5 steals, and Abby Summitt provided offensive support with 15 points, including 3 three-pointers.

The balance between all of the Bulldogs' starters -- four of whom played all 32 minutes against the Golden Hurricane -- is what had made Greenwood dangerous all season long and posed problems for a Jonesboro team with at least two future Division I players.

"One of them would always come up with an important steal or a rebound or get a basket at the end. One of them always stepped up," Bulldogs Coach Clay Reeves said of playing in so many tight games this season. "But it's the players that did that. They were willing to buy into how we needed to play and just being so unselfish, not worrying about the scoring."

After a sluggish opening few minutes, Greenwood (27-4) grabbed a 13-6 advantage on Summitt's first three-pointer. Although the Bulldogs never stretched their lead to double digits, their outside shooting forced Jonesboro Coach Jodi Christenberry to adjust on the fly.

The Golden Hurricane wanted to control the lane with 6-3 center Destiny Thomas, but down six points at the break and 28-18 early in the third quarter, Jonesboro (23-7) ditched its 2-3 zone defense for man-to-man.

"We were hoping that this would be one of [Greenwood's] off days, and it wasn't," Christenberry said. "We had a game plan, we were working on it. They started hitting shots, and that's when you have to scramble.

"Sometimes you have to gamble and the gamble pays off. Sometimes, it doesn't."

But it did get the Golden Hurricane back into the game. Ereauna Hardaway and Jonesboro closed to 33-31, only for Trusty to score five points in a 7-1 Bulldogs burst to finish the third quarter.

Hardaway then kept at it in the fourth quarter, all but singlehandedly willing her team back into the game with 3 three-pointers. An extended 15-7 run cut Greenwood's lead to 49-47 with 2:22 remaining, but Jonesboro could never get even. Greenwood scored 11 of the game's final 13 points.

"It takes a lot of stress off of you to know that you don't have to make all of your shots and one person on your team doesn't have to make all their shots for you to win," Summit said. "If you can pass the ball away to one of your teammates and be completely confident that they're going to do something good with it, then I feel like you're just going to have a great team."

Christenberry credited Hardaway, who scored 22 points, with slowing down Mady Cartwright, Greenwood's leading scorer who missed all nine of her shots and finished with two points. But the Bulldogs' other two starters, Megan Gray and Carley Sexton, combined for 18 points with four three-pointers.

It's all part of the program Reeves has developed since arriving in Greenwood in 2004.

The Bulldogs won titles in 2010 and 2012, then went back-to-back in 2014 and 2015. While they don't discount their 2020 crown, which was split with Nettleton after the title game was canceled because of covid-19, Thursday was an affirmation of what the nine-time champion coach has built.

"I tell them all the time, just because the bus gets there, we don't win," Reeves said. "We've got to get off that bus and show up. And they have showed up."

MVP

MADY CARTWRIGHT

GREENWOOD

Although Cartwright shot 0-for-9 from the field Thursday, getting her only two points of the afternoon at the free-throw line, the junior had 29 points in the Bulldogs’ quarterfinal victory against West Memphis and poured in 23 in the semifinals versus Marion to push Greenwood back to the finals for the second time in her three seasons.

AND ONES

Anna Trusty led Greenwood at the freethrow line, going 9-of-10 from the stripe as the Bulldogs knocked down 12 of their 14 4th-quarter free-throws to close things out. … 15 of Ereauna Hardaway’s 22 points came in the second half, 12 of them via four three-pointers. … The cold shooting performance by both teams started from the get-go, with Greenwood and Jonesboro combining to miss the first 10 field-goal attempts of the contest. … Bulldogs Coach Clay Reeves has now won nine state titles — his first three came at Greenwood and the last six with Greenwood, including a 2020 championship that was shared with Nettleton due to covid-19. … The Golden Hurricane’s lone lead was at 2-0, less than three minutes into the game.

At a glance

CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE

TOURNAMENT SCORES

FINAL

Greenwood 60, Jonesboro 49

SEMIFINALS

Greenwood 66, Marion 42

Jonesboro 61, Little Rock Christian 44

QUARTERFINALS

Greenwood 47, West Memphis 46

Marion 42, Jacksonville 41

Little Rock Christian 49, Paragould 24

Jonesboro 52, Vilonia 33

FIRST ROUND

Greenwood 56, Little Rock Parkview 35

West Memphis 66, El Dorado 52

Jacksonville 60, Russellville 55

Marion 57, Hot Springs Lakeside 27

Paragould 49, Lake Hamilton 38

Little Rock Christian 62,

Siloam Springs 42

Jonesboro 68, Sheridan 33

Vilonia 46, Benton 37













Jonesboro;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Hardaway;32;7-13;3-6;1-3;4;4;22

Orsby;31;2-9;0-0;2-6;0;1;5

Hooks;29;1-1;0-1;0-1;1;1;2

Johnson;32;5-19;0-0;2-7;3;3;12

Thomas;26;2-3;3-4;4-12;4;1;7

Jackson;6;0-0;0-0;0-1;0;0;0

Anderson;4;0-0;1-2;0-0;0;0;1

Team;;;;2-4;;;

Totals;160;17-45;7-13;11-34;12;10;49

PCT — FG 37.8, FT 53.8. 3-PT — 8-22, 36.4 (Hardaway 5-7, Johnson 2-10, Orsby 1-5). BL — 2 (Thomas 2). TO — 11 (Hardaway 6). ST — 2 (Hardaway 2).

Greenwood;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Cartwright;32;0-9;2-2;0-5;5;3;2

Trusty;32;7-11;9-10;3-5;2;0;24

Gray;32;2-8;2-2;0-3;1;4;8

Summitt;32;6-10;0-0;1-3;2;0;15

Sexton;27;4-9;0-0;2-2;0;2;10

Woosley;3;0-2;0-0;0-1;0;0;0

Rusin;2;0-0;1-2;1-2;0;0;1

Team;;;;1-6;;;

Totals;160;19-49;14-16;8-27;10;9;60

PCT — FG 38.3, FT 87.5. 3-PT — 8-26, 30.8 (Summitt 3-6, Sexton 2-7, Gray 2-8, Trusty 1-2, Cartwright 0-1, Woosley 0-2). BL — 2 (Cartwright, Trusty). TO — 4 (Cartwright 3). ST — 8 (Trusty 5).

Jonesboro;8;9;15;17—49

Greenwood;15;8;17;20—60

Officials — Black, Frazier, Harris

Attendance — 2,947









Jonesboro’s Allannah Orsby (right) fights for a rebound with Greenwood’s Adriana Rusin. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)







MVP Mady Cartwright (right) of Greenwood chases down a rebound past Jonesboro’s Ereauna Hardaway during the first quarter Thursday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)











