High-speed gun battle on I-40 lands 9-year sentence for Little Rock man

A 22-year-old Little Rock man who took part in a high-speed gunbattle on Interstate 40 was sentenced to nine years in prison Thursday by jurors who took 11 minutes to reject his do-or-die defense.

No one was hurt during the December 2020 moving melee, five days before Christmas, on the highway across from the towering Pentecostal church in North Little Rock, east of the Interstate 30 Interchange. But two cars were hit by bullets, one of them carrying two children.

Keifer D'Marco Johnson, charged with second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, faced five to 35 years in prison because he used a gun in the commission of a crime. The six men and six women deliberated about 11 minutes to find Johnson guilty, then spent about 90 minutes deciding on a sentence to conclude the two-day trial before Circuit Judge Leon Johnson.

Defense attorney Jimmy Morris told jurors Keifer Johnson was just as much a victim as the other drivers on the road that day and that everything Johnson did, weaving through traffic at high speeds and returning the gunshots of his attackers, was to save his own life. If Johnson had done what authorities wanted, he'd have died that day, the attorney said.

"He had the right to defend himself," Morris said. "He was trying to get away from people who were trying to assassinate him."

Johnson did not testify, but jurors heard his version of events in a recorded interview with the Arkansas State Police. Morris accused authorities of trying to hold his client to a higher standard than law enforcement, telling jurors that even highly trained police are known to make mistakes -- sometimes deadly ones -- when under fire or even presented with the possibility of being shot at.

"I want you to put yourself in his shoes. He did what he had to do to save his life," Morris said, asking jurors to consider the "extreme stress" his client had been under. "He did it to the best of his ability."

Bullet holes in Johnson's car showed he had shot through both windshields, and sometimes fired the gun over his shoulder behind him, deputy prosecutor Jayme Butts-Hall said.

The route Johnson told police he'd taken to get away from his pursuers -- plus the bullet holes in the other cars -- demonstrated he had tried to use the other drivers, a grandmother with her grandchildren and a nurse Christmas shopping, as human shields against his pursuers, Butts-Hall said.

The question of Johnson's guilt rested on whether jurors believed he had acted reasonably or recklessly, and deputy prosecutor Christy Bjornson told jurors he had certainly been careless, firing a gun and driving at high speeds with both windshields shot out and a flat tire.

"You know what he didn't have to do? Fire 18 times," Bjornson said in closing arguments. "Just because you've unfairly been shot at, that doesn't mean you can shoot the entire town down."

Particularly telling of his guilt was what he did as soon as he got away from the other shooters, Bjornson said.

"He threw his gun into the river," she told jurors. "That sounds like a guilty person to me."

Teresa Clark of Little Rock said she had her grandchildren, ages 2 and 5, in the backseat on their way to lunch. She said one bullet pierced the rear windshield of her Mercedes near where they were seated. The first shot sounded like she'd blown a tire, but then more bullets came, Clark told jurors, describing how she started swerving to get out of the way. Her car had been hit five times.

"I was trying to protect my grandkids because the bullets were flying," Clark said. "I don't know who shot, but I saw this car with a gun sticking out and firing."

Stacie Nash of Little Rock, a state employee, said she was on her way home from church after getting a hamburger in North Little Rock when she had to swerve out of the way of two speeding cars. She heard a strange noise after they passed, so she pulled over to make sure her 2018 Dodge Journey was OK. That's when she discovered the sports utility vehicle had been struck three times, including the driver's door, the back passenger window and in the front grill.

Johnson came to the attention of Arkansas State Police investigators after he called his mother to tell her how he'd been attacked on the freeway by unknown assailants who had shot up his car. His family in turn called troopers who found Johnson and his bullet-riddled Chrysler 300 on Ninth Street by MacArthur Park.

Not realizing he'd been involved in the gunfire, police had him join the victims in North Little Rock where one of them recognized Johnson as one of the shooters. Candice Boyles, a nurse and mother of two from Sherwood, was the only one who saw someone firing a gun, and that was Johnson. She told jurors she was on her way to buy a Christmas gift for her son when a speeding car caught her attention.

"He looked straight into my face. He looked at me and shot," she testified. "As soon as I saw that gun, I slammed on my brakes."

Boyles said she came to a full stop on the busy highway and saw the bullets "pinging off the ground and the cars swerving." The next time she saw the gunman, he was joining the group of victims police had gathered, Boyles said.

"I told the lady, the shooter looks like that guy," she said.

State police special agents questioned Johnson after Boyles alerted them. In the interview, he said he was going home after watching his brother play basketball when someone started shooting at him on Interstate 40, right around the Texas Roadhouse restaurant. He said he never got a good look at his attackers, but there were at least two in a black sedan, one a driver and the second hanging out of the car shooting at him.

Johnson estimated he'd fired his semi-automatic pistol at least 18 times, saying he'd thrown the gun into the river afterward in a panic.

Johnson said he had no idea who would have it in for him, telling police neither he nor anyone he knew was feuding with anyone.

Court records show Johnson was arrested on first-degree battery charges in 2020, accused of shooting a North Little Rock man, 41-year-old Brian Desean Booth, in Little Rock, but the charges were dropped in November.