Hogs expected to host numerous 4-stars on Prospect Day

Arkansas hosted an impressive list of prospects last weekend, but the Razorbacks will likely see an even better group of visitors for Saturday’s Prospect Day.

The Hogs will host at least 12 prospects who are rated as a 4-star recruit by at least one of the major recruiting services. Prospects will arrive at 9 a.m. and will have an option to attend Arkansas' baseball game against Illinois-Chicago at 2 p.m.

Prospects confirmed for March 12:

• DL Kayden McDonald, 6-3, 325, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett

Note: 4-star has Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan State offers

• DE Quincy Rhodes Jr., 6-6, 241, North Little Rock

Note: Arkansas 4-star commitment

• 2024 DB Zahir Rainer, 5-10, 180, Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal

Note: Arkansas, Duke, Penn State, North Carolina offers

• CB Cameren Fleming, 6-0, 185, Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal

Note: Tennessee, Minnesota offers

• DB TJ Metcalf, 6-1, 185, Pinson (Ala.) Valley

Note: Arkansas, Florida State, Indiana offers

• 2024 DB Tevis Metcalf, 5-10, 165, Pinson (Ala.) Spain Park

Note: Arkansas offer

• DB Dallas Young, 6-1, 185, Gardendale, Ala.

Note: 4-star committed to the Razorbacks

• DB Chance Rucker, 6-1, 180, Denton (Texas) Ryan

Note: 4-star has Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Ole Miss offers

• RB Jamal Roberts, 6-1, 200, St. Louis St. Mary’s

Note: 4-star has Arizona State, Florida State offers

• 2024 OL Lawson Hughes, 6-4, 315, Gardendale, Ala.

Note: Teammate of Arkansas DB commit Dallas Young

• DB Deldrick Madison, 5-11, 175, Duncanville, Texas

Note: 4-star has Arkansas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Arizona, Missouri offers

• 2024 DE Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 242, Leeds, Ala.,

Note: 4-star is friends with DB commit Dallas Young, visited Arkansas on Jan. 22

• DL Brian Alston, 6-3, 255, Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park

Note: Arkansas, Michigan, Louisville, Mississippi St offers.

• S Jayden Sheppard, 6-2, 180, Niceville, Fla.

Note: West Virginia, Southern Miss & Ga. Tech offers

• ATH Cordale Russell, 6-2, 180, Mesquite (Texas) North

Note: 4-star has Arkansas, Baylor, TCU offers

• LB Alex Sanford, 6-3, 230, Oxford, Miss.

Note: Ole Miss, Tennessee offers

• 2024 DB Ka’Davion Dotson, 5-11, 185, Duncanville, Texas

Note: 4-star visited Fayetteville on March 5

• S Jaden Millner-Jones, 5-11, 190, Desoto, Texas

Note: Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Kansas offers

• WR-TE Dahlyn Jones, 6-2, 220, Desoto, Texas

Note: Arkansas, Arizona, Marshall offers

• CB Lamodrick Spencer, 6-2, 180, Duncanville, Texas

Note: Received Arkansas offer on Monday

• OL Paul Mubenga, 6-4, 280, Buford, Ga,

Note: 4-star has Arkansas, North Carolina, Wake Forest offers

• CB Jamel Johnson, 6-1, 185, Arlington (Texas) Seguin,

Note: Texas 4-star commitment

• 2024 S Tylen Singleton, 6-2, 190, Many, La.

Note: Top 50 prospect in ’24 class who has Arkansas, LSU, Florida State, Ole Miss offers

• 2024 DB Tyderick Brown, 6-1, 170, Duncanville, Texas

• RB William Lufiau, 5-11, 205, St. Louis Chaminade College Prep

• As reported Monday, running back Javin Simpkins of Miami Norland plans to visit later for a spring practice. He initially planned to visit this weekend.

• Former Tulane defensive lineman Darius Hodges isn’t expected to officially visit this weekend. He might reschedule for a later time.



