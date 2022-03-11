Hokies upset Irish in ACC quarterfinals

NEW YORK -- Keve Aluma tossed in 20 points, Storm Murphy scored 16 and Virginia Tech hit eight consecutive free throws in the final 46 seconds to beat No. 2 seed Notre Dame 87-80 in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday night.

Justyn Mutts added 11 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists for the seventh-seeded Hokies (21-12), who beat the Fighting Irish (22-10) for a fourth consecutive time. Sean Pedulla had 13 points off the bench, while Nahiem Alleyne scored 12.

Pedulla had 11 points and Aluma scored nine to help Virginia Tech take a 42-31 lead at halftime. Notre Dame scored the final five points of the half to get that close. The Hokies sank half of their 30 shots before intermission and forced 10 Irish turnovers that led to a 14-6 advantage in points off turnovers.

Notre Dame never got within one possession of the lead in the second half. The closest the Irish came was 79-75 on a Prentiss Hubb layup with 48 seconds remaining. Pedulla sank two free throws after Notre Dame was forced to foul, Hunter Cattoor hit two more and Murphy went 4 for 4 in the final 26 seconds to preserve the win.

Hubb led Notre Dame with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting with 3 three-pointers. Cormac Ryan hit all eight of his foul shots and scored 20. Nate Laszewski pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Dane Goodwin scored 11.

The Irish had won seven consecutive ACC Tournament openers before running into Virginia Tech. The Hokies, who beat Notre Dame 79-73 at home in the only regular-season meeting, move on to the semifinal round for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

The Hokies needed a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Darius Maddox to get past 10th-seeded Clemson in the first round.

In other ACC games, No. 7 Duke began Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final ACC Tournament with a tougher-than-expected 88-79 victory over Syracuse, which played without suspended star Buddy Boeheim. Wendell Moore Jr. scored 26 points as top-seeded Duke (27-5) advanced to today's semifinals at Barclays Center against fourth-seeded Miami. The Blue Devils couldn't shake the Orange until they closed the game on a 10-0 run. Playing without ACC leading scorer Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse (16-17) got a lift from from big brother Jimmy Boeheim, who scored a season-high 28 points. Buddy Boeheim was suspended for the game by the conference for a "flagrant act" after he punched a Florida State player in the stomach during the Orange's second-round victory Wednesday. ... Jordan Miller scored on a transition layup as time ran out in overtime to give fourth-seeded Miami a 71-69 win over 13th-seeded Boston College. BC took possession with 33.7 seconds left in overtime but Makai Ashton-Langford's shot in the paint was short. Sam Waardenburg grabbed the rebound and passed to Charlie Moore who hit a streaking Miller for the game-winner. ... Brady Manek outscored Virginia in the first half on the way to 21 points and North Carolina cruised to a 63-43 victory. The third-seeded Tar Heels (24-8) will face seventh-seeded Virginia Tech (19-13) tonight, having won 12 of 14.

BIG EAST

Villanova edges St. John's

NEW YORK -- Brandon Slater made the go-ahead free throws with 2.8 seconds left and No. 8 Villanova barely squeezed into the Big East Tournament semifinals, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the second half to beat St. John's 66-65.

Caleb Daniels scored 19 points for the second-seeded Wildcats (24-7).

Justin Moore had 15 points and two-time conference player of the year Collin Gillespie added 14 for Villanova, nearly knocked out quickly for the second consecutive season.

Last year, a top-seeded Wildcats team was upset in the quarterfinals by eventual champion Georgetown.

Julian Champagnie scored 23 points in an excruciating defeat for the seventh-seeded Red Storm (17-15), resigned to hoping for an NIT bid after entering the season with NCAA aspirations.

In other Big East Tournament games, Ryan Hawkins scored 18 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 14 points and nine rebounds as Creighton beat Marquette 74-63. Arthur Kaluma also scored 14 points for Creighton (21-10). Trey Alexander had 11 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds. Darryl Morsell had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (19-12). Justin Lewis added 17 points and seven rebounds. ... Al Durham drained a go-ahead three-pointer with 41 seconds left for his first basket of the game, and Providence barely got past pesky Butler 65-61. Nate Watson scored a season-high 26 points for the top-seeded Friars (25-4), who avoided an early exit at Madison Square Garden after winning the first regular-season conference championship in school history. ... R.J. Cole and Tyrese Martin each scored 17 points to lead No. 20 Connecticut over Seton Hall 62-52. Myles Cale led Seton Hall (21-10) with 17 points. The sixth-seeded Pirates snapped a six-game winning streak.

PAC-12

Arizona tops Stanford

LAS VEGAS -- Christian Koloko scored 24 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 20 and No. 2 Arizona held off Stanford 84-80 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Wildcats (29-3) had a hard time shaking the Cardinal in a win late in the regular season and faced a similar issue to open the tournament.

Koloko put Arizona up 82-77 on a two-handed dunk, but Harrison Ingram (16 points) cut the lead to two on a corner three-pointer with 13 seconds left. Ninth-seeded Stanford (16-16) quickly fouled Pelle Larsson and he made two free throws with 8.5 seconds left to send the Wildcats into the next round.

Spencer Jones scored 28 points for Stanford, which went 11 for 20 behind the arc.

In other Pac-12 Tournament games, Evan Battey had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Jabari Walker added 18 points and 16 rebounds and fourth-seeded Colorado beat No. 5 seed Oregon 80-69. Colorado (21-10) advances to the semifinals for the third time in four seasons, and will try to beat top-seeded Arizona for a second time this season after winning 79-63 at home on Feb. 26. ... Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 23 points, Jules Bernard added 19 and No. 13 UCLA knocked off Washington State 75-65. The second-seeded Bruins (24-6) got off to a slow start offensively, but shut down the Cougars until they could find a rhythm. Once UCLA did, it went on a 19-2 run to build a 12-point halftime lead and didn't let up.

BIG TEN

Spartans hold on

INDIANAPOLIS -- Freshman Max Christie scored 16 points, Gabe Brown added 13 points and No. 7 seed Michigan State nearly blew a 20-point second-half lead before holding off No. 10 seed Maryland 76-72 in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

Michigan State had a 20-point lead with 13:04 remaining after opening the second half on a 12-3 run. But the Spartans really struggled taking care of the ball late against Maryland's full-court pressure.

Michigan State turned it over 11 times in the second half -- seven in the final 2:26.

After Michigan State's fourth consecutive possession with a turnover, Fatts Russell sank a three-pointer to get Maryland within 68-65.

MSU's Tyson Walker sank two free throws but after another turnover Russell completed a three-point play to cap a 12-2 run and make it 70-68. Walker answered with a jumper and Christie added two free throws with 31.1 seconds left.

In other Big Ten Tournament games, Keegan Murray scored 26 points and Jordan Bohannon had 17, leading Iowa to a 112-76 victory over Northwestern. Murray was 11 of 16 from the floor and also had eight rebounds as the Hawkeyes (23-9) delivered a historic performance in Coach Fran McCaffery's 400th game at the school. They broke single-game tourney records for points, field goals (43) and three-point baskets (19). The Wildcats (15-16) were led by Ryan Young with 14 points and Boo Buie with 12. ... Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half, Xavier Johnson had 17 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists and No. 9 seed Indiana closed on a 31-9 run to rally past eighth-seeded Michigan 74-69. Michigan led by 17 points on an Eli Brooks basket with 12:52 remaining but the Wolverines would not make another field goal until the 1:42 mark.

