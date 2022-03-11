Happy birthday: You'll take part in a race. Many will drop out before the finish line, but not you. You'll eventually end up among the winners. Your tenacity will also net lucrative arrangements and gloriously beneficial relationships. Avoid attracting unwanted jealousy; remain low-key about your abundant blessings.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The one you love can hurt you with so much as a look. Knowing this, you recognize the similar power you hold and will wield that power with gentle compassion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Talent is everywhere and what you witness will get the wheels of your mind whirring. People are doing the unimaginable, though once you experience it, imagining certainly gets easier.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You have many interests. Even if the people around you don't share the same passions as you, they appreciate your wide range. For your sake and theirs, keep on exploring.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Some people listen; others just wait for the chance to talk again. You're an attentive listener who deserves the same. Today it's better to just avoid the known offenders who can't or won't connect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The day has a confessional quality, including admissions you'd rather not hear. As for your own information, you like to keep it on a need-to-know basis. Later you'll leverage all the mystery you've cultivated.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The potential for tedium is too high for your liking, so whatever you can do to keep things interesting is strongly favored. Elements of humor, mischief, creativity ... even chaos ... can help.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Saying "sorry" doesn't put things back the way they were before, but it can give the closure necessary to start again. Do they deserve your forgiveness? Debatable. Forgive anyway. You deserve the peace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Being around different styles will make you appreciate your own. It will also inspire you to change a few things. You're the best kind of impressionable right now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The answer will involve putting people to work. This is more effective than any other way of starting a relationship. Through work, bonds are woven, loyalties forged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): People say it's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play them -- not entirely true. Good cards win. Bad cards can win too, but only if you bluff. Today's game will be tricky; perform and prevail.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The secret to success is ... there is no secret. It's the same thing everyone knows. Work and try. Improv. Try again. When your offer is what they need and want -- success.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Everyone has a self-image and a public image. These two images will align in a curious way. Whatever you do, do it for you. Please yourself and don't look for validation from any other.