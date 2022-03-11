• Johana Suarez, 37, of Miami was jailed in the death of her boyfriend, Henry Hernandez, 48, after authorities say she let him out on Interstate 10 west of Mobile, Ala., during an argument en route to California and then intentionally ran him down, driving 73 mph at impact.

• Randy Robertson, a Georgia state senator, declared, "This is terrible legislation; this is unnecessary legislation; this is dangerous legislation" because "multitasking is a myth" before the Senate voted 35-14 against a bill to let drivers use mounted cellphones while at traffic lights and stop signs.

• Madison Cawthorn, 26 and a North Carolina congressman, awaits a court date after being charged for the second time with driving with a revoked license as well as being clocked at 89 mph in a 65-mph zone and 87 mph where the limit was 70.

• Griff Lynch of the Georgia Ports Authority said "the 47 feet should last a long time," but "the next thing we need to be looking at is widening a little bit" as the Army Corps of Engineers completed a $973 million deepening of the Savannah River shipping channel.

• William Malone, 46, of Mobile, Ala., was ordered by a federal judge in Louisiana to serve 160 years in prison for exploiting a girl to make pornography when she was younger than 12 and to pay the girl $206,580.80.

• Pamela Ricard, a math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School in Kansas, sued her school district after being suspended for three days for refusing to use a student's preferred first name and gender pronouns, arguing that God assigns gender at birth.

• Julie Hoff, dean of the University of Oklahoma's College of Nursing, assured "our academic standards for admission were not lowered" as the school said it will invest $14 million to expand and accept 100% of qualified applicants in the face of a nurse shortage.

• Susie Morgan, a U.S. district judge, approved a New Orleans pilot program increasing the amount of time that police are allowed to work private security details from 24 hours per week to 32 as the city contends with a shortage of officers.

• Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were captured in California and await extradition in a murder case after a stench led Honolulu police to a 73-year-old man's body encased in concrete in a bathtub where coffee grounds covering the scene failed to mask the odor.