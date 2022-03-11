The world in brief: Gay couple weds under new Chile law

Gay couple weds under new Chile law

SANTIAGO, Chile -- Two men became the first same-sex couple to marry in Chile on Thursday under a law that took effect after years of campaigning by activists.

Engineer Javier Silva and dentist Jaime Nazar have been together for seven years and had previously legalized their status as a couple under a civil union agreement. They have two adopted children.

"Being the first to get married in Chile is an honor," Silva said at the civil registry office in Providencia, a neighborhood in Santiago, Chile's capital.

"Now we can say that we are family, that our children have the same conditions and will be able to, we hope, have a better future, that they will not be discriminated against for having two fathers who love each other," Silva said.

ISIS confirms leader's death in Syria

BEIRUT -- The Islamic State group confirmed for the first time on Thursday that its leader was killed in a U.S. strike in northwestern Syria last month and named his successor.

It was the first official comment from the militant group about its leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi since U.S. officials said he blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his hideout in the northwestern Syrian town of Atmeh, near the border with Turkey, on Feb. 3.

Islamic State spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer confirmed the death of the leader on Thursday, as well as that of the group's former spokesman, Abu Hamza al-Qurayshi, in the raid.

Al-Muhajer also said that the Islamic State has named a successor to the former leader, identifying him as Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi and saying the late Islamic State chief has chosen him as the next caliph.

There was no immediate information about the new leader and it wasn't known whether he is Iraqi like his two predecessors, both killed in rebel-held parts of Syria.

Last month's U.S. strike was the second time in three years that the United States took out the top Islamic State leader.

"He has accepted the leadership," al-Muhajer said of the new ISIS chief, without providing his real name.

In the U.S. raid, about 50 U.S. special operations forces landed in helicopters and attacked a house in a rebel-held corner of Syria, clashing for two hours with gunmen. In all, 13 people were killed, including six children and four women. Residents described continuous gunfire and explosions that jolted Atmeh near the Turkish border, an area dotted with camps for internally displaced from Syria's civil war.

Since their defeat in 2019, the militants have struggled to mount a resurgence, staging deadly attacks in both Syria and Iraq. In January, Islamic State militants launched a complex assault on a prison in northeast Syria holding at least 3,000 ISIS detainees and setting off 10 days of clashes with U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish-led fighters. The battles killed more than 120 Syrian Kurdish fighters and prison workers, along with 374 militants.

Woman chosen as president of Hungary

Hungarian lawmakers elected Katalin Novak, a former minister in Viktor Orban's Cabinet, as the country's first female president.

Novak, 44, was elected for a five-year term on Thursday with the required two-thirds majority of parliamentary votes, an expected result as Orban's lawmakers wield a legislative supermajority.

While Novak has touted her new job as a victory for women, her appointment fits a pattern by Orban to tap loyalists to the largely ceremonial role. Novak, a former Family Affairs Minister and ruling party vice president, has vowed to support Orban's policies.

Her predecessor Janos Ader, who vacates the presidency after two terms in power, was known for his willingness to rubber-stamp legislation in what has become the most extensive rollback of democratic standards in post-communist Hungary.

Steps included extending Orban's influence to the courts, media, culture and large swaths of the economy. The moves have triggered a European Union inquiry into the state of the rule of law and spurred the creation of a new bloc-wide mechanism that allows for funding cuts in case of serious breaches.

New chief justice named in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Raymond Zondo as the country's new chief justice.

Ramaphosa also said Thursday that Mandisa Maya will be deputy chief justice, the first Black female in that position.

The chief justice is the highest-ranking member of South Africa's judiciary and also heads the highest court in the country, the Constitutional Court.

Zondo, 61, has been the acting chief justice since the retirement of his predecessor Mogoeng Mogoeng last year.

Zondo is also the chairman of the commission investigating wide-ranging allegations of corruption during former President Jacob Zuma's rule from 2009 to 2018. The commission has released three reports detailing extensive corruption in the country during Zuma's time as president.

Maya is currently the Judge President of South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal.



