This feels familiar ...

The bombing of the Ukraine maternity hospital reminded me of Pablo Picasso's 1937 painting, "Guernica," regarded by many art critics as the most moving and powerful anti-war painting in history. Then as now, innocent women and infants were among the victims. Today it's Russia doing the bombing, not the Germans.

The more things change, the more they remain the same?

BETTY HUNT

North Little Rock

Making us feel safer

Seeing one of Sen. John Boozman's TV commercials, which implies that he will fight to complete Trump's border wall in order to keep us safer from illegals, a thought just occurred to me. Another article recently in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette informed that since the Trump portion of the wall had been built, the steel beams used in that portion had been breached over 3,000 times by simply taking a power saw and cutting holes in it. So, I guess if Republicans take back Congress and the presidency, there will be a plan to use taxpayer money to buy up all the power saws to continue making us feel safe again.

DAVE DINGLER

North Little Rock

Ad encourages hate

As many are working to unite us and do away with hateful partisanship, it seems John Boozman's second 2022 political ad represents hate, racism, prejudice and fear.

During a recent discussion with a prominent Democrat, my friend said, "John Boozman is really a decent man." A decent man does not authorize and speak in a campaign ad that promotes fear and hate, prominently stating that he is endorsed by "President Trump."

SARA BARTLETT

Fayetteville