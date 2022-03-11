LIVE! in NWA: Bainbridge jazzes up NWA

Jazz singer Elizabeth Bainbridge, from Fayetteville, will perform tonight at Levi's Gastrolounge in Rogers. She will be accompanied by Jim Greeson an accomplished jazz musician and a retired guitar professor from the University of Arkansas. She'll be returning to Levi's Gastrolounge on April 8 with Roby Pantall on guitar, then she's at Sassafras Winery on April 22, May 27, June 10, July 30, Aug 13, Sept. 24 and Oct. 21; and at the Inn at Carnall Hall on May 6, June 17, July 1 and, Aug. 26. Bainbridge also works as a speech pathologist and is the manager of the SoNa Singers, the chorus that performs with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. See a video of her performing on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=jznpGCxz8po. Learn more about jazz in Northwest Arkansas at digjazz.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Shaina Shepherd performs with BAANG Saturday for an Interform Fashion Week After Party in the 21C Ballroom in Bentonville. Doors open at 9 p.m., free but RSVP required: www.eventbrite.com/e/black-frets-nwa-sessions-26-tickets-269912685107.

• Mixtapes mix it up at 8:30 p.m. today ($15); doors open at 7 p.m. for Kolby Cooper with Grant Gilbert on Saturday ($22-$25); Stepmom with Witchsister and Modeling rattle the walls starting at 8:30 p.m. March 16 ($10); and doors open at 7 p.m. for Brothers Shreve Show with Rachel Ammons March 17 ($12-15) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Brick Fields plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Maud Crawford plays Saturday at JJ's Grill, 4500 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Free. 372-4460; jjsgrill.com.

• Tanner Usery celebrates with a birthday bash at 8 p.m. today with openers Them Dirty Roses and Graycie York ($15-$50) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Greg Morton, "America's Got Talent" finalist, will get laughs starting at 6 p.m. today and at 6 & 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($20) at The Grove, 808 S. Bloomington, Lowell. www.grovecomedy.com.

