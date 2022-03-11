The nation in brief:Louisiana governor vetoes vote-map plan;Funds cut, Planned Parenthood sues state;Singer’s bail denied in fatal S.C. crash;Innocent, says Illinois’ ex-House speaker

Louisiana governor vetoes vote-map plan

BATON ROUGE -- Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a new congressional redistricting plan for the state Wednesday night because it lacks a second majority-Black district.

The Democratic governor's decision sets up a showdown with the Republican-dominated Legislature that passed the plan in a recent special session. Lawmakers open a regular session Monday and are expected to attempt a veto override. If they opt not to try that or if an override fails, they could simply pass the map again with a majority vote and send it back to Edwards.

The new map is similar to the existing one, with boundary changes to account for population shifts reflected in the 2020 census. The state's six congressional seats are currently held by five white Republicans and one Black Democrat.

Census data showed Louisiana's population identified as nearly 56% white, more than 31% Black and nearly 7% Hispanic or Latino.

"I have vetoed the proposed congressional map drawn by Louisiana's Legislature because it does not include a second majority African American district, despite Black voters making up almost a third of Louisianans per the latest U.S. Census data," Edwards said. "This map is simply not fair to the people of Louisiana and does not meet the standards set forth in the federal Voting Rights Act."

Rep. John Stefanski, the Republican who headed up the remapping effort in the House, has said he believes the map complies with the law and balances a wide variety of factors.

Funds cut, Planned Parenthood sues state

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Planned Parenthood on Thursday sued Missouri over an attempt to block it from receiving any public funding.

At issue is a bill passed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Mike Parson last month to stop reimbursing Planned Parenthood for health care for low-income Medicaid patients, including clinics that do not provide abortions.

The provision was included in a stopgap budget that covers state expenses for the next few months.

Missouri-area Planned Parenthood organizations in the lawsuit said the state has said it will stop reimbursing clinics after today.

Planned Parenthood asked that the funding bill be ruled unconstitutional and that a judge order Missouri to continue paying it. Regardless, Planned Parenthood leaders said they'll continue treating Medicaid recipients.

"While we fight this defunding in court, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri will continue serving MO HealthNet patients at no cost to them," said Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of the group.

Still, lawyers wrote in the lawsuit that ending Medicaid reimbursement will force Planned Parenthood "to curtail its patient care, leaving patients without the critical care they need."

Singer's bail denied in fatal S.C. crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The former "American Idol" contestant accused of barreling into a man with his pickup and killing him will remain in a South Carolina jail while toxicology results from state investigators are still pending, a judge said Thursday.

Circuit Judge Daniel Hall ended the hearing without setting bail for 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy, according to news outlets.

The country music singer has been charged as an adult and could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of driving under the influence resulting in death.

Officials said Kennedy on Feb. 8 inhaled marijuana from a vape pen before running over Larry Duane Parris, 54, outside his boat-repair workshop.

Kennedy's lawyer, Ryan Beasley, said Thursday that his client is now on suicide watch and needs to be freed or sent to an alcohol and drug treatment center, The State newspaper reported.

Kennedy advanced into the top five of the ABC talent show last year but dropped out after a video circulated of him sitting next to someone wearing what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood. He apologized, saying "it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way."

Innocent, says Illinois' ex-House speaker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who held a virtual lock on statehouse power for most of the past four decades, pleaded innocent Wednesday to multiple counts of racketeering and bribery in what prosecutors say was a long-running enterprise to amass riches and clout.

Madigan was present by telephone before U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey in Chicago. He did not speak as attorney Gil Soffer entered the plea.

In a 22-count indictment issued last week, prosecutors charge the 79-year-old Democrat with racketeering conspiracy, using interstate facilities in aid of bribery, wire fraud and attempted extortion.

Madigan is the longest-serving head of any legislative body in U.S. history. He resigned in early 2021 when he couldn't garner enough votes from House Democrats to serve a 19th term.

Madigan is free on a recognizance bond. The judge set a status hearing for April 1.



