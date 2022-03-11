LR school gets new principal

The Little Rock School Board on Thursday named Clifton Woodley as the principal of the reconfigured Carver STEAM Magnet Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year.

Woodley is the current principal of the school. The position was recently opened in the wake of the School Board decision last month to merge Carver and Booker Arts elementary schools at the Carver location.

Carver, which has a math and science emphasis, will add art to that academic theme next school year, giving the school a science, technology, engineering, art and math -- or STEAM -- emphasis in its instructional program.

In addition to the decision to combine Booker and Carver, the board approved the closing of Meadowcliff Elementary. The board rejected a district proposal to close Baseline Elementary School.

Poore has said that no employees at the affected schools will lose employment.

He said Thursday that efforts are underway to find positions that will prove to be good fits for the leaders at the affected schools.