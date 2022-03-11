Malkin leads No. 11 Arkansas past Liberty

No. 11 University of Arkansas jumped to a 9-0 lead but had to hold off a late Liberty charge to claim its seventh consecutive victory, 14-9, on Thursday in Lynchburg, Va.

Linnie Malkin and Hannah McEwen had three hits each and combined to drive in nine runs. Malkin's grand slam was the big blow to give the Razorbacks a 9-0 advantage in the top of the second.

Arkansas (15-4) was within a strike of a run-rule win in the bottom of the fifth, leading 14-6, but Liberty hit a two-out, two-strike two-run home run to get within 14-8 and force the game to continue.

Arkansas pitcher Mary Haff (5-2) came on in the bottom sixth inning and allowed a lead-off solo home run but then retired the next six hitters to seal the win. She struck out four and did not walk a batter.

McEwen finished 3 for 4 with a double and a homer, drove in three runs and scored four times. Hannah Gammill and Cally Kildow added two hits each.

Arkansas is scheduled to open play in the JMU Dukes Invitational today in Harrisonburg, Va., with a doubleheader against Lehigh and Maryland beginning at 10 a.m.