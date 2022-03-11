Maumelle teen sent to juvenile court; police say he told them of intent to rape, kill woman in August

A Maumelle teenager who clubbed a stranger with a rock but couldn't bring himself to follow through with his plans to rape and kill the woman was ordered prosecuted in juvenile court Thursday.

Dustin Davis, 16, was arrested shortly after the Aug. 7 attack on the 42-year-old woman about 30 minutes after sunrise at the intersection of Diamond Pointe Drive and Traveler Lane, about a mile from Davis' Summit Valley home. Davis and the woman had never met. He's been in custody ever since.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Karen Whatley said the decision to transfer Davis to juvenile court was difficult but she was impressed with the high grades he's earned during his incarceration, which have qualified him for the National Honor Society. The judge said she also was encouraged by how well he's responded to counseling and treatment to control his impulsive behavior and compulsions over the seven months he's been in custody.

The fact that Davis has never been charged with a crime before also informed her decision, the judge said. She said she also weighed how long Davis could remain in state custody. Charged with a Class D felony, second-degree battery, that would be at most six years, Whatley said.

But as a juvenile offender under the Extended Juvenile Jurisdiction Act, authorities would retain custody for five years, until he turns 21, and if he's not found to have been rehabilitated by then, Davis can still be sent to prison for the full six-year term, the judge said.

Public defender Christen Carter, arguing for Davis to be prosecuted in juvenile court, said there is no evidence the teen is an ongoing threat to society, telling the judge Davis has no other documented history of violent behavior.

Davis occasionally suffers from homicidal ideations, like the morning of the attack, which shows he had mental health issues, Carter said. The attorney described the attack as a childish act of impulse that demonstrated Davis' immaturity, saying children his age are known to have underdeveloped brains that make them prone to compulsive behavior.

Carter asked the judge to look at Davis' behavior in the aftermath of the attack and when he was arrested. Once Davis hit the woman and she fell down but did not lose consciousness, Davis "basically freaked out," told the woman he did not know what he was doing and ran away without further harming her, Carter said.

In police custody, Davis laid out all of the details of his intentions but cried and was remorseful about what he had done, telling Maumelle police he did not know why he attacked the woman, Carter said. Carter also noted that Davis and his mother, 52-year-old Jennifer Elaine Davis, cooperated with authorities.

There was also testimony about Davis' upbringing since being adopted at age 2 and moving to Arkansas with his family in January 2019 when he was 13. An adult relative currently facing charges over allegations he sexually assaulted a child in the residence, while authorities are investigating reports that Davis was punished on separate occasions by being whipped, once with a leash and the second time with a belt.

From age 11 to 13, Davis was court-ordered into counseling and treatment under the supervision of the Mississippi Department of Human Services after he was found to have acted out sexually with a girl two years younger, the lawyers told the judge. Davis was not criminally charged in that case, and Arkansas authorities have been unable to find out much about the case.

Deputy prosecutor Justin Harper urged the judge to keep jurisdiction over the proceedings, calling the attack "a chilling crime." The prosecutor said Davis demonstrated a lot of deliberate behavior, leaving his home with the intent of finding someone to rape and murder, taking a knife from the family garage and going out at a time when he knew he would be able to freely leave.