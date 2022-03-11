Miller County proposes $3M to add jail space

TEXARKANA -- Miller County is looking at spending $3 million to expand space to hold at least 60 more inmates at the county's jail.

The county's Budget and Finance Committee, which met Monday, agreed to recommend to the county's full Quorum Court to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan funds on the project.

The money would come from a designated American Rescue Plan fund set up by the Quorum Court last month.

Besides the estimated $3 million in construction costs, county officials have also set aside slightly more than $440,000 to pay for construction management and consulting costs.

The county's Juvenile Detention Center Committee also met with the county's Finance Committee on Monday. Juvenile Detention Center Committee Chairman John Haltom told both committees that both the county and Texarkana city officials are still in the process of working out a joint cost-share agreement to finance the center. He recommended that the county continue to finance the Juvenile Detention Center for three more months.

"I am optimistic that we will have an agreement with the city finalized before that time is up," he said.

Haltom then recommended to to Finance Committee members that the county spend $20,000 to cover Juvenile Detention Center operations for three more months, and the committee agreed to recommend the spending measure to the full Quorum Court next week.