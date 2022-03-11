Missouri man arrested in fatal shooting in Clay County, authorities say

A Missouri man accused of shooting another man in Clay County on Tuesday has been arrested, authorities said.

Deputies responded at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday to 1479 U.S. 49, just east of Rector, in response to an unresponsive male in the front yard, according to an arrest affidavit from the Clay County sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies found 35-year-old Matthew Hale dead of gunshot wounds, authorities said. Shell casings were found near his body, the affidavit states.

On Wednesday, Arkansas State Police received information from witnesses in Kennett, Mo., regarding the murder, and the information was consistent with the injuries of Hale and evidence found at the scene, according to the affidavit.

Following interviews with witnesses, authorities identified 30-year-old Heath Hunsaker of Dexter, Mo., as a suspect in the homicide, deputies said.

State police traveled to Poplar Bluff, Mo., where Hunsaker was found and interviewed by authorities, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said Hunsaker confessed to the killing, making statements consistent with Hale’s injuries and evidence found at the scene. Authorities also recovered the murder weapon, the affidavit states.

Hunsaker was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the affidavit.