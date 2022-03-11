



• Movie director Ryan Coogler was briefly handcuffed by Atlanta police after a bank employee mistook him for a robber when he passed her a note while trying to withdraw a large amount of money. The "Black Panther" director, who is Black, walked into a Bank of America branch in the Buckhead section of the city in January and passed the employee a withdrawal slip with a note written on the back asking her to "be discreet when handing him the cash," according to a police report. He also had his California state ID and his bank account card. He was trying to withdraw more than $10,000, and the employee "received an alert notification" from his account and quickly alerted her manager that Coogler was trying to rob the bank, the report says. The bank employee is a Black woman, the report says. Police responded and led Coogler out of the bank in handcuffs before determining that the whole thing was a mistake and Coogler "was never in the wrong." The handcuffs were immediately removed, the report says. "We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It should never have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler," Bank of America said. Released in 2018, the Marvel superhero film "Black Panther" became the year's biggest release, earning more than $1 billion worldwide and inspiring "Wakanda Forever" salutes everywhere. The film was nominated for best picture, and Coogler shared in the honor as one of the producers. Work on the sequel, scheduled for release in November, has been happening in Georgia. While the director is best known for "Black Panther," he also co-wrote the "Rocky" spin-off "Creed," and his breakout was writing and directing "Fruitvale Station."

• Leonardo DiCaprio has donated to humanitarian organizations supporting Ukraine, though an earlier widely circulated report was inaccurate. In recent days, reports have circulated online that DiCaprio donated $10 million to an organization to benefit Ukraine, reportedly his grandmother's native country. Neither the donation nor DiCaprio's heritage was accurate, a person close to the actor said. DiCaprio has, however, donated to the humanitarian groups CARE, the International Rescue Committee, the United Nation's High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children in support of Ukraine, the person said. No dollar amounts were provided. DiCaprio met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2010 for a St. Petersburg conference on the endangered Siberian tiger. An environmental advocate, DiCaprio is a messenger for peace for the United Nation's High Commissioner for Refugees.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the world premiere of "Don't Look Up" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)





