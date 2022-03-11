NLR girls strike from deep, down Northside for title





HOT SPRINGS -- With 50 seconds left in Thursday's Class 6A girls state championship game, Jasirae Vick, with the ball in her hand, turned and looked at her coach from the left corner.

"Can I shoot it?" the North Little Rock guard asked Coach Daryl Fimple.

With the go-ahead, Vick made her second three-point attempt of the game. The basket was met with raucous cheers from the North Little Rock student section, as Vick put the Charging Wildcats ahead 58-38, and put an exclamation mark on an eventual 60-38 victory over defending state champion Fort Smith Northside at Bank OZK Arena. The win also completed a three-game sweep of the Lady Bears for North Little Rock.

"I think we watched a lot of film," Fimple said of preparing for Thursday. "Coach [Russell Stumpenhaus] does a great job of breaking them down all week. We had scouting reports. Our kids were locked in. I knew on Monday that we were going to do something special.

"I thought Monday it was one of those draggy kind of practices, but you could tell that they were getting some steam built up."

North Little Rock (29-4) released some of that steam early against Fort Smith Northside, as the Charging Wildcats recorded four steals in the first four minutes, eventually jumping out to a 14-2 lead at the 3:31 mark of the first quarter.

North Little Rock had eight steals and forced 15 Lady Bear turnovers, scoring 28 points off those miscues. The Lady Charging Wildcats were also efficient from deep, making 7 of 15 three-pointers, with Ja'miya Brown scoring 9 of her 11 points off the bench from behind the arc.

"We took a chance," Northside Coach Rickey Smith said. "We were going to dare them to hit shots outside, and they did. And when they did, we couldn't match up."

April Edwards went 2 of 2 on three-pointers for North Little Rock. She was one of four Lady Charging Wildcats in double figures, finishing with 13 points. Amauri Williams, who was named the game's Most Valuable Player, finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Destine Duckworth had a game-high 17 points and 11 rebounds. Duckworth was also effective on defense with a game-high five steals.

North Little Rock worked Fort Smith Northside's (28-5) lack of depth to its benefit, too. Despite the Lady Bears playing seven players, they were called for 18 fouls to North Little Rock's 12. The Lady Charging Wildcats made it to the free-throw line 25 times, making 21. Northside made 9 of 13 of its free throws.

"We knew we had to attack the basket," Fimple said. "We knew Amauri was going to get doubled."

Nine of Williams' 13 points came on free throws, and Duckworth, whom Fimple commended for driving in the paint, made four of four free throws.

While the Lady Bears played only seven, two of their starters, Erianna Gooden and Zoey Bershers, were freshmen. Smith said that in his 13 title-game appearances with Northside, he had yet to start multiple freshmen until Thursday. Gooden finished with a team-high 16 points, as well as seven rebounds. Bershers didn't score a point, but she had five rebounds and three blocks.

Following last year's state title win, the Lady Bears returned a lone starter in Yonni Releford, who scored five points in her final game with Northside.

"As a coach, you want to get the best out of your team," Smith said. "You just feel proud of your kids when they get you to the state championship.

"[I've] been part of the winning team, and I've been on this end, and the biggest thing is you love your kids, and so I'm proud of my players. ... And I think they'll come to accept just how good a year they have had. No one expected [them] to be here, including me. But they found a way to get it done."





Amauri Williams (32) of North Little Rock grabs a rebound during Thursday’s game. Williams, who had 13 points and eight rebounds, was named the game’s MVP. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)











