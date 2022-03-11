No. 1 Arkansas men among long list of contenders for title





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's track and field team is ranked No. 1 in the national coaches poll going into this weekend's NCAA Indoor Championships.

Razorbacks Coach Chris Bucknam said he understands the ranking guarantees his team nothing.

"It's what happens at the meet," Bucknam said. "I'd have to say anyone that's ranked in the top 10 has a shot at this thing. It's going to be really close."

Ranked behind Arkansas in the top 10 are No. 2 Georgia, No. 3. Texas Tech, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 North Carolina A&T, No. 6 Texas, No. 7 Florida, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Tennessee and No. 10. Florida State.

"I've never seen this balance on the men's side in a long time," Bucknman said. "I don't think there's any clear favorite. We're certainly not.

"I guess we're ranked No. 1, just based off of some performances. But once you get into this meet and you have elite athletes with 16 [in each event], they can score a lot of points.

"We know it's going to be a battle and we're trying not to make any mistakes and just do what we're capable of doing."

The meet will be held today and Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.

Arkansas will be led by Ayden Owens, a sophomore transfer from Michigan who is the national leader in the heptathlon.

Owens set an Arkansas heptathlon record with 6,272 points at the Razorback Invitational. He is second on the collegiate all-time list behind only the 6,499 record of Oregon's Ashton Eaton at the 2010 NCAA Championships.

Last year, Owens finished third at the NCAA Championships in the heptathlon with 5,995 points.

"He just needs to do what got him here," Bucknam said of Owens. "Go out and compete and test yourself and see what you're capable of doing.

"Our job right now is not to overplan or overcoach. Just get these kids to the meet and let them do their thing."

The Razorbacks are going for their 25th NCAA Indoor title and first since 2013 when they won home at home. They have 11 entries -- tied for the lead with Texas Tech -- in nine events.

Arkansas senior Amon Kemboi is No. 4 in the 3,000 meters; Kieran Taylor, a senior from Little Rock, is No. 5 in the 800; and freshman John Baker is No. 5 in the 800.

Kemboi also is entered in the 5,000. Arkansas' other entries include junior James Benson in the 400; sophomore Phillip Lemonious in the 60 hurdles; sophomore Daniel Spejcher in the heptathlon; and junior Ryan Brown in the long jump.

Arkansas also has entries in the distance medley and 1,600 relays.

Baker and Brown were held out of the SEC Championships because they were nursing injuries. The Razorbacks still won the SEC title.

"They look good," Bucknam said of Baker and Brown. "They certainly have some fresh legs.

"The trainers and doctors have done a very good job of getting them to this point.

"They haven't competed in a few weeks, so I just don't know until they get out there and start competing. But everything in practice looks 100%."

Taylor had a tough preliminary race at the SEC meet and didn't make the final.

"Those things happen," Bucknam said. "I guess you say, 'Glad it happened there and not the NCAA,' but you certainly don't want to make a habit of either.

"Every one of these races are crucial. Hopefully he's learned and wants it bad and hopefully will have a good race."





NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

WHEN Today and Saturday

WHERE Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Ala.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Women: Arkansas. Men: Oregon.

ARKANSAS IN RANKINGS The men’s team is No. 1, and the two-time defending champion women’s team is No. 2.









Ayden Owens





