No. 15 Arkansas very familiar with LSU going into SEC Tournament game

TAMPA, Fla. -- The University of Arkansas basketball team has beaten LSU three times once previously in the same season.

It's a feat the No. 15 Razorbacks (24-7) hope to repeat today when they play the Tigers (22-10) in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Amalie Arena.

Arkansas had a first-round bye, while LSU opened tournament play with a 76-68 victory over Missouri on Thursday.

The Razorbacks went 3-0 against the Tigers in the 2000-01 season. Arkansas won 59-52 at LSU and 87-70 at home in the regular season, then beat the Tigers 77-72 in Nashville, Tenn., in the SEC Tournament.

This season, the Razorbacks swept the regular-season series against LSU for the first time since 2017 when they won 65-58 at the Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge and 77-76 in Walton Arena.

"The first thing that stands out is how hard Arkansas plays," LSU Coach Will Wade said. "I think they're one of the hardest-playing teams in our league.

"It's what makes this league so tough, how good everybody is. But [Arkansas] is not like a team that sits back in a 2-3 zone, you know I'm saying?"

The Razorbacks play man-to-man defense.

"I think Arkansas is towards the top end of the hardest-playing teams in our league, if not the hardest-playing team," Wade said.

After beating Missouri, the Tigers clearly were savoring getting another shot at the Razorbacks.

"We're very excited to play Arkansas," Tigers senior forward Darius Days said.

The Razorbacks rallied from deficits of eight and seven points with less than seven minutes left in both of their victories over LSU.

"They were close games," said Tigers 7-0 freshman Efton Reid. "They were really good games, and we look forward to playing them again and executing our stuff against them."

Sophomore forward Tari Eason led LSU Thursday with 19 points. He scored 24 points in the Tigers' loss at Arkansas.

"The things that stand out to me, really, is just that we lost," Eason said. "And what I'm looking for [today] is a win.

"So that's what we're hopefully going to gear up to do."

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, a former LSU assistant, is 4-3 against the Tigers in his three seasons leading the Razorbacks, including a 78-71 loss in last year's SEC Tournament semifinals.

"LSU is one of the most talented teams in the league," Musselman said Thursday in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "They create matchup problems with Days' pick-and-pop three-ball."

Musselman added that Tigers senior point guard Xavier Pinson is a tough one-on-one matchup and as a pick-and-role threat, and that Eason is an explosive scorer off the bench.

"LSU's offense is triggered by their ability defensively to create steals and live-ball turnovers," Musselman said. "As a unit, we must take care of the ball."

Arkansas senior guard JD Notate and sophomore forward Jaylin Williams, both first-team All-SEC players in voting by the coaches, had big games in the regular season against LSU.

Notae had 19 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists in the Razorbacks' victory at LSU. The Tigers held him to 12 points in the rematch in Walton Arena, but he hit the game-winning free throws with 8.6 seconds left and and 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Williams combined for 30 points and 23 rebounds against LSU.

"Obviously, Notae and Williams have made huge plays in both games," Wade said. "They have a very balanced roster. They've got a very, very, very, very good team.

"I know they'll be extremely well-prepared. I think Muss does a phenomenal job of preparing his team and taking away your strengths.

"We're going to have to play extremely well."

Arkansas held on to beat LSU in Walton Arena when Pinson missed a driving layup attempt with three seconds left.

"I would like to have made a layup at the end," Wade said. "But it was a really, really hard-fought game.

"Really a great game. It was an unbelievable atmosphere. When we missed that layup, that's about as loud as I've heard an arena at Bud Walton.

"It was a great game, and the bracket shook out where where we end up playing them again."

Arkansas senior guard Au'Diese Toney scored 18 points against LSU in Walton Arena.

"Toney killed us at Arkansas," Wade said. "He scored scored everything around the rim."

Toney injured his right ankle late in the game and didn't play Saturday at Tennessee when the Vols beat the Razorbacks 78-74.

"We're going to prepare as if he is playing," Wade said. "My guess would be he is going to play."

Arkansas junior forward Kamani Johnson played a season-high 24 points at Tennessee and had 6 points and 8 rebounds.

"I thought Kamani Johnson played tremendous in the Tennessee game in Toney's place," Wade said. "I thought he was physical and played well around the rim."

Toney, a transfer from Pittsburgh, is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 31.4 minutes for the Razorbacks after averaging 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds in 34.9 minutes for the Panthers last season.

"[Toney has] has sacrificed [individual statistics] for Arkansas to win," Wade said. "I have a lot of respect for him and what he has done."

Wade smiled when asked if the Tigers will play Notae the same-- with a lot of double-teams -- as they did in holding him to 3-of-12 shooting in the second Arkansas-LSU game this season.

"Why the hell would I tell you that?" Wade said. "Look, we're going to have to do something. We normally switch, right?

"They'll be prepared for what we did the second time, so we're going to do something different than that. We've got some ideas, and we'll see if we can get them implemented in a quick walk-through [this] morning."





No. 15 Arkansas men vs. LSU

WHEN Approximately 1:30 p.m. Central today

WHERE Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

RECORDS Arkansas 24-7; LSU 22-10

SERIES Arkansas leads 40-34

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV ESPN

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

LSU

POS. NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG

G Xavier Pinson, 6-2, Sr. 10.3 2.5

G Brandon Murray, 6-5, Fr. 10.0 3.0

F Darius Days, 6-7, Sr. 13.7 7.6

F Mwani Wilkinson, 6-5. So. 3.8 3.0

C Efton Reid, 7-0, Fr. 6.4 4.4

COACH Will Wade (105-50 in five seasons at LSU, 196-95 in nine seasons overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr. 18.9 4.4

G Stanley Umude, 6-6, Sr, 11.7 4.6

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So. 10.8 9.6

F Kamani Johnson, 6-7, Jr. 2.7 3.0

F Trey Wade, 6-6,Sr. 3.4 2.4

COACH Eric Musselman (69-26 in three seasons at Arkansas, 179-60 in seven seasons overall).

TEAM COMPARISON

LSU Arkansas

73.3 Points for 77.4

63.1 Points against 67.6

+2.5 Rebound margin +4.3

+3.5 Turnover margin +2.9

44.2 FG pct. 44.3

32.2 3-PT pct. 31.2

72.5 FT pct. 74.6

CHALK TALK Arkansas senior guard Au’Diese Toney, averaging 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds, is questionable for today’s game after missing last Saturday’s regular-season finale at Tennessee because of a right ankle injury. Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said in a text message Thursday that Toney had been in and out of a boot the previous 24 hours and had done some stationary shooting.



