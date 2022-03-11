No gun found after school lockdown

ROGERS -- Police responded to a lockdown at Heritage High School in Rogers on Thursday morning over a report of a student with a gun.

A student reported to the office they thought they saw another student in the hall with a gun, according to Keith Foster, a Police Department spokesman. The school went into a lockdown and reported the incident to police.

Officers arrived and tracked the student to his classroom. The student was removed from the room without incident and searched. Officers didn't find a gun, and no arrests were made, Foster said.

"Also checked other students in the class to make sure [the gun] hadn't been passed on, or anything like that," he said.

The police response stemmed from a good-faith report, he said.

"The student had a suspicion, reported that to the office and the office immediately went into lockdown for the safety of the students," Foster said.

"We tell people all the time if you think you see something suspicious, go ahead and report it," he said.

The lockdown was lifted, and classes resumed as normal. Some parents came to pick up their kids because of the incident, Foster said.

"Parents are concerned, and rightly so, but it's important they know everything worked the way it was supposed to," he said.

Heritage High School has an enrollment of about 2,100 students.