Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Shivani Bhardwaji, 24, of 813 N. Pleasant St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bhardwaji was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Marel Torres, 26, of 1503 Oriole St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Torres was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.