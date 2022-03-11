NWA Fashion Week puts spotlight on immigrant, transgender communities

NWA Fashion Week kicked off its first in-person runway shows in three years, Thursday evening featuring the Marshallese, Congolese, Latinx and transgender communities.

Sunshine Broder and Kyle Kellams, host of KUAF's "Ozarks at Large," were the evening's emcees at the Momentary in Bentonville.

Many of the outfits, shows and designers were direct products of funding and programs created by Interform, the arts and culture nonprofit that provides community education and plans all Fashion Week events.

Interform CEO Robin Atkinson told the crowd the organization was proud to uplift the community and turn Northwest Arkansas into a region that has amazing fashion.

The fabrics for many of the shows were imported from Interform members' families who are abroad, and the styles were a mix of traditional, modern and contemporary.

"We are just so proud to say that we helped make them," Atkinson said.

The crowd responded to the occasional playful moments on the runway and showed support for all the models. After a few shows, fire alarms sounded at the Momentary. All guests and staff members were ushered outside for a little impromptu intermission before the scheduled one while firemen made a quick inspection. Soon after, everyone returned inside for the remainder of the evening.

But the excitement ramped up for one show in particular -- the one featuring The Transition Closet, which put the spotlight on 13 models who are transgender, intersex or nonbinary.

It's the show that Atkinson said Interform has collaborated on for months after coming to a realization last year that they wanted to think differently, more expansively about working with the LGBTQ+ community, especially the transgender community.

"As I knew we were planning to have it here (at the Momentary), which has 'You Belong Here' on the front, I knew it could be a platform for visibility," Atkinson said.

Making a gender transition is an extremely daunting task, in part because, Atkinson said, a wardrobe reflects something about who you are. To replace everything, all of your clothing, is a monumental undertaking.

Joel Manning, president of the board of Trans Equality Network who is transgender and nonbinary himself, told audiences he wanted to talk about the importance of fashion in a transition experience. Manning stressed that a lot of transgender people struggle with trying to "pass" for the gender that reflects who they are, but that a lot of people are against them in that effort. That's how clothing can become a matter of survival.

"But it's 2022, and I'm tired of surviving," Manning said. "I'm ready to thrive."

What audiences were about to see in the Transition Closet runway appearance, Manning said, was a lot of a transgender people living their best lives.

The transgender, intersex and nonbinary models walked the runway to "Journey Home," an original song by local transgender musician Skylar Conover that describes what it's like to be transgender.

Manning said he hopes for a future where you don't have to go to a fashion show to see transgender people comfortable in their own skin.

As the models returned for their finale, the group walk, they held pride flags as the audience gave a standing ovation and some wiped away tears.

Scheduling for today's events has been impacted by weather. Tonight's showcase may be postponed until Sunday, according to organizers.

FAQ

NWA Fashion Week

WHEN — Through Saturday

WHERE — The Momentary in Bentonville

COST — $60-$225

INFO — https://interform.art/fashion-week/

Bonus: There will be a panel discussion on “The Rise of Regional Fashion” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Tower Bar at the Momentary. Admission is free.