Of 100 violations in February crime sweep touted by Little Rock mayor, only 1 was criminal

A "sweep" at a south Little Rock apartment complex in February that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. cited as part of the city's effort to prevent violent crime resulted in more than 100 violations, but only one -- a traffic court citation -- was criminal.

The other 103 were city code violations related to the property itself, including "backed-up plumbing, broken window panes and holes in the ceiling," according to a summary written by an unidentified Housing and Neighborhood Programs official and provided by Spencer Watson, the city's communications and marketing manager.

Watson also provided an after-action report from Little Rock Police Lt. Cassandra Davis to Maj. Russell King, who commands the Northwest Patrol Division officers who took part in the Feb. 16 sweep.

That document says Code Enforcement found 105 violations -- 14 Life Safety violations and 91 Non Life Safety violations -- in addition to the single traffic court citation. No explanation was offered for the discrepancy between the two violation totals.

King did not respond to a phone call and email requesting further details about the information he provided Watson.

Life Safety violations involve a degree of hazard, and the property owner has seven days to correct the problem, or they will be cited and must appear in municipal court, according to a Feb. 23 letter from the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs to the owners at Bradford Estates, notifying them of the violations.

Non Life Safety violations must be corrected within 30 days to avoid a citation. So with the exception of the traffic court citation handed out by the police's Street Crimes unit, no fines were apparently issued on the day of the sweep.

It was not clear whether any of the Life Safety violations had been addressed by the property owners within the allotted time.

In his weekly public safety briefings, Scott has pitched the sweeps as a way to prevent violent crimes by disrupting petty crime such as loitering. In addition to locations such as Bradford Estates, he said the city had compiled a list of 10 businesses in the city with the highest number of loitering reports and sent Fire Department and Code Enforcement officials to speak with the business owners about the problem with allowing loitering.

"When you find loitering, you may find some other issues," Scott said at the Feb. 23 briefing.

No specific reason was given for how Bradford Estates was selected for a sweep, but one day before the operation, Little Rock Police arrested a 57-year-old woman at the apartments who is charged with shooting another woman, injuring her.

The sweeps are meant to spur property owners to fix problems that can affect residents' quality of life, Watson said, and that higher quality of life can prevent people from turning to crime.

"The idea isn't that we're showing up and busting down doors," Watson said.

On Feb. 16, Code Enforcement officials inspected the outside of 70 units at the complex, but received permission to look inside only 25, according to the summary from Housing and Neighborhood Programs.

A property manager at the Bradford Estates apartments who was at the complex during the sweep declined to be interviewed for this article.

Erik Temple, a Little Rock police detective who serves as the vice president of the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police, agrees that the sweeps can lead to quality of life improvement for residents, but thinks the mayor has exaggerated the crime-preventing effect of the operations.

"I think the intentions are good, but I don't think it's affecting the violent crime numbers," Temple said.

While sending police along with the sweeps can provide a visible police presence that acts as a deterrent to crime, Temple thinks that warrant sweeps, commonly performed by city police in task forces with state or federal law enforcement partners, have a much more dramatic effect on crime, as criminals are arrested and charged.

These sweeps have happened less frequently lately because of strained manpower, Temple said.

"That would be a more effective starting place than these, what I would call inspections, that we're doing," Temple said.

Little Rock Police spokesman Mark Edwards said the sweeps are a good tactic because it can disrupt criminals in the city and improve the living conditions at the apartments in question.

Chief Keith Humphrey was taking part in a training course with FBI personnel this week and was not available to comment on the sweep efforts, Edwards said.

Watson said that the sweeps of identified crime hot spots such as Bradford Estates and the efforts to connect with business owners in areas with many reports of loitering are two separate parts of the city's law enforcement approach, and that the latter has been well-received by the city's business owners.

On Wednesday, Scott confirmed at the weekly news conference that the sweeps would continue, although he did not provide further details, and was not able to say how many of the Bradford Estates violations had been criminal.

Edwards said that part of the trick with the sweeps is keeping the element of surprise, because "the thing about criminals is that they're careless" and they will be caught out by police eventually. But the city still has to keep them guessing with future sweeps.

"Once you've done one or two, word gets out," Edwards said.