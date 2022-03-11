FOOTBALL

Mack headed to Chargers

In Khalil Mack, the Los Angeles Chargers have found another pass rusher to pair with Joey Bosa. The Chargers have agreed to acquire the defensive end from the Chicago Bears in exchange for two draft picks, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade can't become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday. The Chargers are expected to send a second-round pick this year and a 2023 sixth-round selection to the Bears for the three-time All-Pro defender. The move will reunite Chargers Coach Brandon Staley with Mack. Staley was Mack's linebacker coach when the Bears acquired Mack from the Raiders during the 2018 preseason. Mack, who turned 31 on Feb. 22, will be going into his ninth NFL season. He was the fifth overall pick by the Raiders in the 2014 draft and was The Associated Press' Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. He was traded to the Bears during the 2018 preseason after a contract dispute.

Jets re-sign two safeties

The New York Jets re-signed safeties Lamarcus Joyner and Will Parks on Thursday, keeping two potential starters on the roster. Joyner signed a one-year deal with the Jets last offseason and was expected to team with Marcus Maye as New York's starting safeties. But Joyner lasted just nine snaps, tearing his triceps in the season opener at Carolina. Joyner's agent Sunny Shah announced on Twitter that the 31-year-old veteran was signing another one-year contract with New York. Joyner, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Rams and Raiders, has also played cornerback during his career and gives the Jets a versatile and experienced presence in their secondary.

GOLF

Wet start at Players

Tommy Fleetwood narrowly qualified for The Players Championship and then endured a long, wet start at the TPC Sawgrass with a 6-under 66 to share the early lead with Pebble Beach winner Tom Hoge. Where that leaves them after the opening round could take time to determine. The PGA Tour enjoyed ideal weather with no delays for nine weeks in four states across five time zones to start the year. And then for its premier championship, it barely got started. More than an inch of overnight rain delayed the start by an hour. Storms in the area resulted in another delay of more than four hours. Fleetwood, a Ryder Cup star in Paris in 2018 who has gone two years since his last victory, returned from the long delay to complete a string of three consecutive birdies around the turn and then kept his round together with two big putts, one for par and another for birdie. Hoge had an eagle on the par-5 second hole, his 11th of the round, and shot 31 on the front nine to join him in the clubhouse at 66. Keith Mitchell was poised to join the until his approach to the 18th was right of the flag and landed on the slope of gnarly rough in the mounds, and he failed to save par. He was at 67, along with Riviera winner Joaquin Niemann, Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore had completed only one hole when the tournament was called.

Three tied in Thailand

Nasa Hataoka of Japan birdied four of her final five holes to take a share of the first-round lead with a 9-under 63 at the Honda LPGA Thailand on Thursday. Hataoka was tied for the lead with Germany's Esther Henseleit, who birded three of her final four holes, and Australia's Su Oh. China's Lin Xiyu was in fourth place after a 64 on the Siam Country Club's Old Course at Pattaya. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis is at 5-under 67. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) posted a 4-under 68.

TENNIS

Osaka wins at Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka made a winning return to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., on Thursday, rallying to beat Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in a first-round meeting of former major champions. Osaka, who won in 2018 at Indian Wells, is back in the desert for the first time since 2019. She hasn't played a tournament since January when she lost in the round of 32 at the Australian Open. Only having played a handful of events last year, her ranking has dropped to 78th in the world. Trailing 2-0 in the third set, Osaka fought off three break points to hold and begin a run of six consecutive games to close out the match in just under two hours. She broke Stephens three times in the set, including at love in the sixth game. Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open winner, lost for the first time in three career meetings with Osaka. The American's ranking has dropped to 38th, although she was coming off a win in the tournament at Guadalajara, Mexico, last month.

BASKETBALL

Georgia fires head coach

Georgia Coach Tom Crean has been fired in a much-anticipated announcement a day after the end of a 26-loss season. Georgia announced Thursday night Crean will not return for his fifth season. The quick decision comes less than 24 hours after the Bulldogs' 86-51 to Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Tampa on Wednesday night. Georgia (6-26) set a school record for most losses in a season while losing its final 12 games. The Bulldogs won only one SEC game, setting another low for the program. Crean was 47-75 overall and 15-58 in SEC games in four seasons. He was been unable to duplicate the success he enjoyed at Marquette, where he advanced to the Final Four, or Indiana, where he coached three Sweet 16 teams.

Cavs sign 7-2 Brown

With All-Star center Jarrett Allen sidelined indefinitely with a broken finger, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed big man Moses Brown to a 10-day contract on Thursday. The 7-2 Brown, who played for Dallas earlier this season, is expected to be available for Friday's game in Miami. Allen broke his left middle finger in Monday's win over Toronto. The Cavs have not provided a timetable for Allen's return, and with six games over the next eight days, it was vital they added some frontline help. Allen's loss deprives Coach J.B. Bickerstaff from using a starting lineup with Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley, three 7-footers who present a major matchup issue for nearly every opponent. Brown appeared in 26 games for the Mavericks, averaging just 6.5 minutes per game. The 22-year-old showed promise last season with Oklahoma City by averaging 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 22 games.