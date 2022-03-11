Open the curtain

Thank you for the timely reprint of a New York Daily News editorial regarding the Price Transparency Act mandated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The intent of this mandate was to require hospitals to provide useful pricing information to patients so they can make informed decisions about their care.

As a joint replacement surgeon, this topic is of particular interest to me and my colleagues at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). We recently completed a study of the top 50 orthopedic surgery institutions in the United States (according to U.S. News and World Report ranking) to see how many were in compliance with the price transparency mandate to provide cost information for hip and knee replacement surgeries.

In contrast to the recent report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org that found poor overall hospital compliance (14 percent), we found that 88 percent of these top hospitals were in compliance with the mandate. However, we were concerned to find how this cost information is being provided to patients. We found the vast majority of hospitals only provided cost information for joint replacement using obscure billing codes, with very few hospitals providing the ability to find pricing information with a keyword search, such as "total knee replacement."

We also found that it was difficult to find this pricing information on many hospitals' websites. While the information provided is in compliance with this new mandate, it is not usable by patients if they are even able to find it. Hospitals must do better.

This is a complicated problem with no fast and easy solution. The process of receiving care is unfortunately not a simple transaction like buying a soft drink where the listed price is the price you will pay. There are multiple entities with a stake in health-care costs, including providers, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, insurance companies and the patient.

As a health-care provider, we seek to always put the best interests of the patient first when providing medical care. Unfortunately, within the U.S. health-care system, patients often don't come first as the business of medicine becomes more about the bottom line. Until recently, hospitals and insurance companies have been able to keep pricing information, which is often quite complicated, confidential.

For example, a hospital typically charges the insurance company a much higher amount than what they anticipate being paid for the service provided. The insurance company may then pass some of the bill on to the patient or refuse to pay a portion, or the entire bill. Have you ever tried to buy a $3 soft drink, and told the cashier you would only pay them $1 and if they wouldn't accept the discounted price, you wouldn't pay them at all? This is an oversimplified example of what happens in the background when a patient receives care. The patient, who is left in the dark for most of the process, frequently ends up with a complicated and confusing bill.

Insurance companies, the pharmaceutical industry and hospitals have sued the federal government over this recent pricing transparency mandate, contending it is harmful to market competition. My colleagues and I would argue the opposite. For too long, the major players have been allowed to avoid competing in an open market, and financial decisions that directly affect patient care are made, and kept, behind closed doors.

We need to shine a light on health-care finance and allow the public to see behind the curtain. The process needs to be simplified where the price listed is the price paid, and the information is provided in an easy-to-understand format for the public. Despite its good intentions, I have concerns that the Price Transparency Act does not accomplish its goal of providing helpful and actionable pricing information to patients. However, it is an important first step toward providing relevant cost information to empower patients to shop around for care.

Ben Stronach, M.D., is an orthopedic surgeon at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.