100 years ago

March 11, 1922

FORT SMITH -- Chicken Day will be observed here tomorrow. Stores along Garrison avenue will be utilized to display approximately 100 coops of thoroughbred chickens. The main exhibit will be held in the Creekmore building. Several poultry men will deliver addresses at the headquarters building.

50 years ago

March 11, 1972

• Solarmatics Inc. of Little Rock has the contract to build the pump station for the Little Rock Waterworks proposed new 4 million-gallon water storage tank on Granite Mountain. The firm got the contract on the basis of its bid of $166,603. An article in Friday's Gazette that described the $2.8 million water improvement project for the Port Industrial Park and the East End neglected to mention that Solarmatics had received a contract for part of the work.

25 years ago

March 11, 1997

ARKADELPHIA -- A Hollywood producer and Arkansas attorneys offered their services to tornado victims Monday as cleanup and relief efforts continued around the state. Harry Thomason, the Arkansas native and Hollywood producer of "Designing Women" and other TV shows, confirmed he's working on a proposal to help Arkadelphia redevelop its downtown in a "historical" fashion. The city's business district was decimated by a tornado from the same system that, statewide, killed or fatally injured 25 along a 260-mile path stretching from southwest Arkansas to northeast Arkansas. "As bad as the tragedy is, they have a chance to build the city back in a way that would also attract the attention of tourists and movie producers from around the country," Thomason said in a telephone interview from California. ... Thomason was producer of "The Man From Hope," the video shown at the 1992 Democratic Convention, and was chairman of both of Clinton's presidential inaugurations.

10 years ago

March 11, 2012

CONWAY -- Hendrix College has received the Institute of International Education 2012 Andrew Heiskell Award for International Partnerships for the college's leadership role in the development of the Rwanda Presidential Scholars Program. ... Hendrix College, in partnership with the William J. Clinton Foundation, leads a consortium of 18 colleges and universities in eight states that works with the Rwanda Ministry of Education to provide four-year, undergraduate scholarships to Rwanda residents who study science, technology, engineering and mathematics. ... Each spring, a delegation of consortium representatives travels to Kigali, Rwanda's capital, to select the next year's participants from a pool of candidates created from Rwanda's National Exam in Math and Science. The delegation administers a written test and interviews each applicant. A second phase of the program allows U.S. students to study abroad and intern in Rwanda.