Past And Present

Unlike most modern photographers, if Chuck Davis wants an image made on the spot, he has to get creative. That’s why over the past year, he created a dark room in the back of his pickup truck to develop his portraits on the road.

It’s pretty straight forward, Davis says, just a topper on the truck bed and a blackout curtain that he wraps himself in to shield any light that comes in from the top, but it does the trick.

The more complicated part is his antique equipment, cameras from the late 1800s and early 1900s, some of which he found on eBay in pristine condition.

The result of this special process is “Chuck Davis: The Wheel,” an exhibit of 38 photographic images shown alongside selections from the Eva Rubenstein portfolio, which also includes portraits, from the 1970s. The exhibits opened in tandem on Feb. 26 at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum.

Davis will give the final of his four lectures March 24 via Zoom, part of the free and open to the public Lectures Live! online series by FSRAM.

“These are side by side galleries,” Laura Wattles, marketing coordinator for the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, says. “(Rubenstein’s) images from the ’70s look more modern than (Davis’) recent images from last year. It’s really interesting to step into the exhibit and realize that. These are modern photos, but the techniques are just beautiful and give you that feeling of a hundred (years ago).”

Of Davis’ 38 images, some are tintypes — the largest of those being 20 by 24 inches — while others are large format film, and wet-plate photography, which uses hand-coated emulsions on glass. Some are unique objects on acrylic, printed and backlit like movie posters, Davis says. Some of the images are even printed on aluminum.

Several of these photos are sepia toned. They depict people of Indigenous communities, such as a Tribal councilman, a Cherokee tribe in a Baptist church, a man in a cowboy hat, another wearing a bowler hat and suspenders whose wish is to be a small tavern owner. He made them all in a little under a year.

Davis received an award that helped him start the project that became “The Wheel.” He says he has been interested in Native American themes for a long time, having lived in Native American territories his entire adult life and having a background as part Indigenous, part European.

To narrow down the images Davis wanted to show, he started with a group of portraits that he liked, including families who had been relocated. He worked mostly in the Cherokee Nation, where those are prevalent. One outlier of the exhibit are small, “petri dish” tintypes.

The photographs are another way to think about the lives of these people as they were moved and made their home in what is now Oklahoma.

“Being at the terminus of the Trail of Tears emotionally stirred (me),” Davis says. “It’s not just about the Cherokee people, the people removed, the forced movement and genocide. It’s important to me that each of us, standing on land that had stewardship by others … think about our occupation of this land and (think), ‘Are we bringing value to it?’”

Davis hopes the images provide some context for guests as they think about their own place in the scheme of things.

“To me it is extraordinarily important as we think about harmony,” he says.

FYI

Lecture Live!

The March 24 Lecture Live! given by Chuck Davis will explore the question of sovereignty in the Goingsnake district, the name for the region before the state of Oklahoma divided things into counties. Free on Zoom and Facebook Live. INFO — fsram.org/lecture-live

FAQ

‘Chuck Davis: The

Wheel’ & The Eva Rubenstein Portfolio

WHEN — Shown side by side 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday & 1-5 p.m. Sundays through June 5 WHERE —Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith COST — Free INFO — fsram.org or 784-2787 BONUS — An opening reception is set for 5-7 p.m. March 18. $5 suggested donation for non-members.