PB school marks HBCU Day





To continue celebrating Black History Month, 34th Avenue Elementary School in the Pine Bluff School District incorporated HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) Day as a part of the festivities recently.

The school invited the local HBCU, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and the school's Recruitment office sent students from the Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South (M4) to get 34th Avenue students excited about college and one day becoming a part of a collegiate band, according to a news release.

"The 92nd Miss UAPB, Kimerra Handley, and the seventh Mr. UAPB, Kevin Crumpton Jr., discussed being true to yourself and to always focus on yourself as well as your goals," according to the release.

"The students were overjoyed with educational encouragement and performances from members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. All in attendance danced, learned chants, took pictures and celebrated a love for HBCUs," according to the release.

Also during the celebration, winners of the first grade Black History poster competitions were announced. They included students in W. Lambert's class: 1st Place, Aiden Brown; 2nd Place, Eduin Zelaya; 3rd Place, Jayden Benjamin and Lorren Miller. Winners in C. Swiney's class were: 1st Place, Haylee Brown; 2nd Place, Christopher Briggs Jr.; 3rd Place, Kristin Thompson.

The faculty and staff thanked UAPB, especially the Office of Recruitment, Army ROTC Program, and the Department of Student Involvement and Leadership for participation and donations to the 34th Avenue students. The school also thanked Joy Matthews at The HBCU Kid for her donations to the first grade poster competition.

The HBCU Day Committee members were N. Anderson, K. Hicks, R. Jones, W. Lambert, and H. McLemore.





First-place winner Haylee Brown shows off the award and poster from C. Swiney’s first grade class in the Black History poster contest. (Special to The Commercial)





