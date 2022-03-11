PB golf course faces big need for workers

Now that Harbor Oaks Golf Course is under the city of Pine Bluff's ownership, city officials are saying there is a dire need for part-time workers to maintain the greens and the fairways.

Last month, the Pine Bluff City Council approved a resolution from Mayor Shirley Washington to release M&J Golf Enterprises, Michael A. Wilson and Jamie D. Wilson, from a lease, approved in 2016, to operate the course.

A flood in 2019 caused significant damage to the premises, including the loss of the irrigation system, and the high water rendered the clubhouse and restaurant unusable.

According to the release agreement, the company could not financially sustain the operation. And because of the reputation the golf course had as one of the top courses in Arkansas, Washington said she saw it to be to the city's advantage to operate the golf course under Parks and Recreation Department.

Parks & Recreation Director Samuel Glover sent a request to the Pine Bluff City Council's Administration Committee seeking approval to hire two part-time workers to maintain Harbor Oaks.

According to Lloyd Holcomb Jr., the Administration Committee chair, the money needed to fund those positions was already in the budget. The positions would pay $27,567 each.

Committee member Glen Brown Sr. said he felt the salary didn't reflect the pay for a part-time position, but Washington said the amount would be more if the city had to pay the benefits that go with a full-time position.

"They usually work in the summertime. They are not full-time...but they get as many hours as they can get to keep from being full-time because you don't need them the whole day," said Washington. "They may work 30 hours a week, but they still stay under part-time because we don't have enough to pay the benefits and we don't need them year-round."

Washington said right now there are not any city employees working at Harbor Oaks, but the city is obligated to take care of the golf course.

"We have to maintain it because it's owned by the city," said Washington. "We don't have an operator right now and we have to take care of it because we definitely don't want it to grow into a weed patch. All that property is owned by the city, and we don't have enough crew right now to maintain that many acres."

Brown made a motion to pass the request to the full council with a "do pass."

A golf superintendent is still being advertised for the Harbor Oaks golf course.

The listing says the golf superintendent oversees and operates the course operations as well makes sure the course is being properly maintained. The position pays $42,000 a year, plus benefits.

The listing was made public at the end of February with an availability date of April 24, 2022.

At least five years of experience or training is preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience and a minimum of three years of management experience.