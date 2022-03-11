PB historical groups provide towels to veterans

In a response to the need that veterans have for certain items, the Simon Bradford Chapter United States Daughters of 1812 (USD 1812), the John Eliot Chapter Colonial Dames 17th Century (CD17C) and the Arkansas Society Daughters of Colonial Wars once again joined forces and held a "Towel Shower."

Responding to a plea from the Veterans Re-Entry program at St. Francis House at Little Rock, the three organizations advised members there would be a collection of new and nearly new bath towels, hand towels and wash cloths for St. Francis House. Collected at their last meeting in February were 51 new towel sets, according to a news release.

Previously when a veteran arrived at St. Francis House, he or she was assigned one bath towel, one hand towel and one wash cloth, and when the veteran left St. Francis House they had to turn the towels in for the next new resident. Now the veteran is given two sets of towels and can keep the sets when they leave St. Francis House for permanent housing.

All towels are inspected as to wear and grouped with coordinating hand towels and two wash cloths. The sets are tied with a ribbon and a thank-you note is affixed to the set thanking the veteran for their service.

In the past two years, the three organizations have held other "towel showers" in response to learning of needs for indigent veterans: two coat showers and a pillow shower resulting in substantial donations.

The groups meet quarterly at the Pine Bluff Country Club. To join any of the organizations, an adult woman must prove direct lineage to an ancestor who served in: USD 1812 civil or military service 1784 to 1815; CD17C civil or military service 1607 to 1701; DCW military service from 1607 to 1775.

All three organizations have as their objectives patriotism and support of veterans as well as historical preservation. Details: Jerrie Townsend at jerriet51@icloud.com or Kay Tatum at kay.tatum@yahoo.com.